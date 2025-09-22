Major Hurricane Gabrielle brushes Bermuda; Other tropical threats could bring US impacts soon

Two new tropical threats are emerging across the Atlantic Ocean, one of which could approach the U.S. coast later this week.

Copied

AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva was live on the AccuWeather Network on Sept. 22 to discuss the latest on the tropics.

Gabrielle has strengthened into the second major hurricane of the season as it approached Bermuda early this week. Additional tropical activity in the Atlantic is likely to increase soon, according to AccuWeather meteorologists, with at least one of the next two developing systems posing a threat to the United States.

Gabrielle rapidly strengthened from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning, going from a 65-mph tropical storm at 11 a.m. EDT on Sunday to a Category 3 Hurricane 22 hours later, a 55-mph increase in wind intensity. A hurricane is said to undergo rapid strengthening when the central winds in the storm increase by at least 35 mph in 24 hours or less.

Earlier this season, Erin's increase in wind intensity from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane in about 24 hours was considered one of the fastest on record. Thus far, there have only been two hurricanes this year, Erin and Gabrielle, and both became major hurricanes.

Powerful Hurricane Gabrielle to slide just east of Bermuda

"With the eye of the hurricane passing about 175 miles to the east of Bermuda on Monday, the greatest impacts will be dangerous seas and surf around the islands," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "Gusts to tropical storm force are possible."

Due to the hurricane's small size, only sporadic rain may fall on the islands. However, some expansion of the hurricane's wind field is anticipated this week.

Because of Gabrielle's intensity, large swells will spread out from the center and reach the Atlantic beaches of the United States through the middle of this week. Large waves, rough surf and strong rip currents are expected along portions of the U.S. Atlantic coast.

Gabrielle to pass near Azores as a hurricane

Past Bermuda, Gabrielle is forecast to turn northeastward over the central Atlantic and pass near the Azores before the end of the week.

"In the Azores from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning, winds will generally gust 40-60 mph across most of the islands," DaSilva said.

"Near where the center of the storm moves, there will be wind gusts of 60-80 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mph," DaSilva added. "Winds this strong can cause localized structural damage and power outages."

Beyond the Azores, Gabrielle may affect parts of western Europe this weekend as a tropical wind and rainstorm.

Two tropical systems could impact U.S. in seven days

There are two tropical waves that AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring to gather the next named tropical storm or two.

Tropical waves are areas of showers and thunderstorms that march from the Indian Ocean or Africa and travel westward over the Atlantic. During the heart of the hurricane season, one in three or four of these usually evolve into a depression, tropical storm or hurricane.

This loosely organized mass of showers and thunderstorms associated with the lead tropical wave can bring some sporadic downpours to the Lesser Antilles early this week, before doing the same near Puerto Rico at midweek.

Later this week, this tropical wave will approach the Bahamas, where it could strengthen into a tropical depression or storm.

This wave currently has a medium chance of developing but is of concern for the U.S., DaSilva said. Should it develop, steering currents could bring this storm close to North Carolina this weekend, unleashing strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous and erosive surf. Should the storm reach the Carolina coast, it could also continue on to affect the mid-Atlantic and southeastern New England.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Several hundred miles to the east of the first wave, there is a second tropical wave.

"This second wave currently has a high chance of developing during the middle to latter part of this week," DaSilva said. "Should this wave develop instead of the one farther west, steering currents would guide this storm east of the U.S., but it could be another concern for Bermuda by the weekend."

If the lead tropical wave fails to develop, but the second one does and tracks near or just west of Bermuda, there can be a new round of rough seas and surf for the Atlantic beaches of the U.S. this weekend.

While development of both tropical waves may occur, most likely one would be significantly stronger than the other due to their proximity to each other.

Beyond Gabrielle and the two tropical waves mentioned, additional tropical waves will continue to roll westward from Africa while clusters of showers and thunderstorms attempt to organize over the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. Any of these areas could evolve into named storms.

The peak of the 2025 hurricane season may have arrived later than the historical average, but activity is clearly ramping up.

The next two names on the list of 2025 Atlantic hurricanes are Humberto and Imelda.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.