From Nov. 9-11, snow fell across the Northeast, giving millions of people an early taste of winter.

On Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, the first impactful snow event of the season brought snow showers and some heavier squalls to portions of central and northern Pennsylvania at night. The snow quickly coated the roads, causing slippery and dangerous travel conditions that led to numerous accidents and a temporary closure of sections of Interstate 80.

AccuWeather provided the most advance notice, the most accurate forecasts and the clearest communication of impacts of any known source. AccuWeather’s early and detailed forecasts specifically highlighted the risk for slippery roads and reduced visibility — information that was not mentioned by all other known sources.

- On November 8, three days in advance and before any other known source, AccuWeather included specific language warning that heavier snow showers could make roads slippery and reduce visibility.

Forecasts for State College, PA, Issued on November 9 for November 10

AccuWeather Forecast: “Snow showers; any heavier snow shower could make roads slippery and reduce visibility.”

- This wording provided clearer, actionable information for drivers, communities and businesses across central Pennsylvania.

- No other known sources communicated these hazards as clearly or as early.

Other Known Sources Were Far Less Accurate

- Weather.com: “Generally fair." There was no mention of any precipitation.

- Apple Weather: “Chance of precipitation 0%. Precipitation amount: 0.” No mention of snow.

- National Weather Service: “Chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.”

o The snow started well before midnight.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often more advance notice, as well as greater detail, on significant and extreme weather events that affect businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals.

This is another example of the more than 100 events every year in which AccuWeather forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and clearer descriptions of weather impacts, help people, communities, and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

