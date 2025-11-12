AccuWeather Exclusively Provides the Earliest and Most Accurate Forecasts of Impacts and Areas Affected by Typhoon Kalmaegi (Tino) in Philippines

This is another example of the over 100 events every year for which AccuWeather’s forecasts, with proven Superior Accuracy™ and impact descriptions, help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business



Life-threatening weather fell upon the Philippines as a typhoon nearly made landfall on Sunday morning.

AccuWeather forecasts were issued further in advance than those from all other known sources, including the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) and Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), and were more accurate and more detailed in communicating expected impacts to lives and property in the Philippines ahead of Typhoon Kalmaegi (known in the Philippines as Typhoon Tino).

The widespread damaging winds destroyed homes and led to power outages. Widespread flooding was one of the main causes of lives lost; more than 200 people perished, and many are still missing. Cebu was especially hard hit, with the Cebu governor stating it was “unprecedented” and the “worst flash flood caused by a typhoon” in the province’s history.

>>Better protect your business against all tropical threats with AccuWeather's Hurricane Warning ServiceTM

Originating from an area of convection southeast of Yap Island on Oct. 30, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) named Tropical Storm Kalmaegi on Nov. 1. Reaching typhoon status by late evening ET on Nov. 2, Kalmaegi then strengthened into the equivalent of a Category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale on Nov. 4.

- Nine days in advance, and more than seven days ahead of all other known sources, including the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), which eventually designated it as Invest 98W, AccuWeather accurately forecast “the chance for tropical development in the southern Philippine Sea, perhaps in the vicinity of the Mariana Islands, in early November."

- On Oct. 27, more than three days in advance of actual formation, AccuWeather predicted potential impacts on the Philippines, conveying “the prevailing steering flow will guide any potential tropical cyclone westward with the chance for impacts on the Philippines” the following week.

- AccuWeather’s track and intensity forecast, first issued Nov. 1, was highly accurate, correctly predicting multiple landfalls, including those on Leyte, Cebu, Negros Occidental, Guimaras and near Iloilo City. Compared to those from all other known sources, AccuWeather's track and intensity forecast for Kalmaegi (Tino) best prepared people and businesses for the life-threatening impacts to come.

- AccuWeather, more accurately than all other known sources, predicted the rain and wind impacts in the Philippines. More than two days in advance, AccuWeather correctly predicted an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for rain and wind of 12 inches and 100 mph, respectively. Parts of Southern Leyte received more than 9.2 inches of rain in just 24 hours, and wind gusts reached 102 mph in parts of the Visayas islands.

>> Learn more about AccuWeather’s Proven Superior AccuracyTM

A drone view shows cars piled up after being swept away in floods brought on by Typhoon Kalmaegi which piled up at a subdivision in Bacayan, Cebu City, Philippines, on Nov. 5, 2025. (Eloisa Lopez/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

These forecasts were provided via AccuWeather's exclusive Daily Typhoon Forecast, which is issued daily from May 1 to Jan. 31 and details potential tropical storm or typhoon development in the western Pacific Ocean, as well as possible land impacts over the next several weeks. Once a storm is seen as a threat to land, our team of expert meteorologists discusses risks, confidence levels, storm impacts, comparisons to historical events, potential effects on businesses and more.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often more advance notifications of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

Why take unnecessary risks? Better protect your business against all tropical threats with AccuWeather's Hurricane Warning ServiceTM