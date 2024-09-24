Nearly a Week Before Helene Developed, AccuWeather was the Only Known Source to Say the Storm Would be Highly Impactful and one of the Ways This Hurricane Season Would Be Remembered

The additional valuable advance notice exclusively provided AccuWeather customers with more time to best prepare for and react to the risks posed by Helene.

AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell reports from St. Marks, Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the most powerful storm to hit the Big Bend region. Storm surge and flooding devastated the area.

AccuWeather Provides More Accurate Forecasts, Farther in Advance, and Better Described Helene's Impacts

Hurricane Helene was a once-in-a-generation storm for many across the southeast U.S., causing a historic flooding disaster in the southern Appalachians, knocking out power to over 4 million customers and causing record storm surge along Florida’s Gulf coast. AccuWeather’s forecasts were provided farther in advance, were more accurate and better described Helene’s catastrophic impacts than any other known source. On Sept. 16, AccuWeather issued a track and intensity forecast 19 hours BEFORE the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and all other known sources issued their first track and intensity forecast. As was the case with Beryl, Debby and Francine earlier in the season, AccuWeather customers once again exclusively benefited from this extra advance notice, enabling them to make the best decisions in preparation for the storm’s impacts.

AccuWeather was the ONLY source that consistently and most accurately predicted Helene would be a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale before landfall.

• AccuWeather's first intensity and track forecast was issued on Sept. 22 while an area of rain and thunderstorms in the northern Caribbean had not yet developed into an organized tropical storm. This exclusive track forecast provided 19 hours additional advanced notice ahead of the NHC and all other known sources. Recognizing the potential impacts to lives and property, AccuWeather began referring to this as a tropical rainstorm and correctly predicted it would intensify into a tropical storm and then hurricane, with the potential to be a major hurricane before making landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Thursday, Sept. 26. This additional day of valuable advance notice exclusively provided AccuWeather customers with more time to best prepare for and react to the major risks posed by Helene.

• AccuWeather was the first and most accurate in predicting Helene would strengthen to and make landfall as a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale). No other known source, including the NHC, consistently predicted this. On the morning of Sept. 23, before the NHC had even issued their first forecast, AccuWeather consistently predicted that Helene “could reach category 4 status.” AccuWeather’s consistent and more accurate forecast provided AccuWeather customers with a consistent message of the threats posed by the storm, enabling them to best prepare.

• AccuWeather’s exclusive AssetReport™ enabled business customers to automatically identify specific assets at risk and important location-specific details such how much rain, wind and storm surge was expected at each asset. Additionally, these hazard areas can be displayed on interactive maps within the AccuWeather For Business Portal, enabling quick identification of impacted locations, and business continuity and supply chain concerns.

• 18 hours BEFORE the National Hurricane Center and all other known sources, AccuWeather exclusively issued its first storm surge forecast for this storm along the entire Gulf Coast of Florida.

Hurricane Helene leaves trail of destruction, major flooding

AccuWeather used unique messaging to describe the historic and dangerous risk of Helene. These included:

– Helene will be a “once-in-a-generation” storm from eastern Georgia through the western Carolinas and southern Appalachians.

– Significant risk of catastrophic inland flooding that can cause a historic flooding disasterin parts of the southern Appalachians.

– Widespread inland power outages that can last for days, perhaps a week.

Better Prepare Your Business with AccuWeather's Hurricane Warning Service. Contact AccuWeather immediately to learn more.

AccuWeather forecasts were more accurate and more descriptive than other sources.

In Asheville, NC:

– AccuWeather accuracy predicted “Helene’s torrential rain can result in life-threatening flooding” and “watch for and avoid rapidly rising water.”

– The Weather Channel only predicted “potential for heavy rainfall” and “potential for flooding rains.”

In Augusta, GA

– AccuWeather correctly forecast “Helene’s damaging winds can result in widespread, long-lasting power outages; stock up on needed supplies” and “there can be flooding, power outages and isolated tornadoes.”

– The Weather Channel did not mention power outages and only predicted

“potential for heavy rainfall” and “tropical storm conditions possible.”

• On Sept. 13, ten days before the storm developed, AccuWeather’s expert Long Range Forecasting team correctly identified that late September would be an active time, with the Caribbean being at particular risk for development.

• On Sept. 16, a week in advance of formation and one day ahead of the NHC, AccuWeather was the first known source to identify the northern Caribbean was at risk for tropical development between Sept. 22 and 27.

• On Sept. 18, AccuWeather was the first known source to forecast a high risk of development in the northern Caribbean while other known sources, including the NHC, were predicting a low risk.

• On Tuesday, Sept. 17, nearly a week before formation, AccuWeather was the only known source to state the following:

– AccuWeather is sounding the alarm so people from Louisiana to Florida can be aware that homegrown development may occur in the Caribbean.

– Should all factors come together, this storm can be highly impactful and one of the ways this hurricane season is remembered.

– Historically, a storm in this region during this time of year rapidly strengthens. Major hurricanes have developed in similar situations in the past.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather is proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

These are additional examples of the many weather events that AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

