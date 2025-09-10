Surfside condo collapse likely began on pool deck, investigators say

The signs of distress were concentrated in a small area of the pool deck and the street-level parking lot, both of which began to give way at least seven minutes before the rest of the tower collapsed, the release stated.

Copied

(File photo credit: Gary Rothstein/UPI)

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A Miami area condo was showing visible signs of structural strains weeks before it collapsed and killed 98 people, federal investigators revealed Tuesday.

The update from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) comes four years after the catastrophic collapse of the Champlain Towers building in Surfside, Fla. The incident drew national headlines, leaving questions about what caused the 12-story building to suddenly fall apart.

NIST investigators determined that the collapse likely started in the building's pool deck instead of the structure of the tower, aligning with preliminary findings into the cause of the incident. Co-lead investigator Glenn Bell said that "it is more likely that the failure started in a pool deck slab-column connection," according to a news release.

Investigators used computer simulations, large-scale structural testing and signs that the building was in distress weeks before the collapse, according to the release. Those signs included a sliding glass door that had come off its frame, a horizontal crack in a planter wall and a vertical gate shifting so much that it became jammed and could not be opened.

The signs of distress were concentrated in a small area of the pool deck and the street-level parking lot, both of which began to give way at least seven minutes before the rest of the tower collapsed, the release stated. Additionally, a leak in part of the garage ceiling that was cracked had undergone many repairs and became significantly worse a day before the collapse, investigators found.

A photo posted to X on Monday by Florida State Sen. Jason Pizzo shows empty space in Surfside, Fla. where 22 millions tons of rubble was once piled up. (Photo credit: Sen. Jazon Pizzo)

Investigators are fine-tuning their analysis of the role steel reinforcement corrosion, concrete shrinkage and shoddy construction joints in the pool deck slab had in the collapse. They intend to complete their technical work by the end of the year and draft reports on their findings. A significant update on the investigation is expected by spring 2026.

Previously, Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett suggested a sinkhole caused the collapse. Lawyers for victims also argued that construction on a neighboring luxury building destabilized the condos.

The collapse destroyed 55 condominium units and left the remaining 136 units to be demolished. In 2022, a Miami Judge approved a $1 billion settlement to surviving family members, condo owners and people injured.