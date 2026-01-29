Winter Strategies: Capitalizing on Seasonal Demand

Explore how industries leverage winter weather trends to increase profits. Discover strategies for transforming snowfall, winter events and seasonal demand into business growth.

A hardware store manager told AccuWeather’s Kim Leoffler that St. Louis doesn’t see snow like this too often, so, at least for them, it’s been good for business.

Winter doesn’t have to hurt your business. Companies across various industries can turn winter challenges into profitable opportunities.

As winter approaches, businesses across various industries have a unique opportunity to capitalize on seasonal trends associated with snowfall. There are diverse ways companies can turn winter challenges into profitable opportunities, leveraging the insights provided by AccuWeather's proven Superior Accuracy™.

Understanding Winter Trends

Winter exposes distinct trends affecting various industries, ranging from retail and hospitality to transportation, to name a few. The challenges posed by snowfall create a dynamic environment where businesses can adapt and leverage insights to make a profit.

• Retail: Winter weather can disrupt retail operations, affecting inventory and staffing. Strategic planning based on accurate weather forecasts from AccuWeather can empower retailers to adjust their strategies, ensuring optimal inventory levels and staffing during peak winter conditions. Retailers can also use winter and cold temperatures to their advantage. Offering products to customers, such as coats, boots, salt, and shovels, can attract customers and maintain sales momentum even in adverse weather.

• Transportation: Transportation services can introduce specialized winter services tailored to winter challenges to meet the unique needs of customers when snow and ice become a problem. By anticipating snowstorm patterns, transportation services can adjust schedules, making sure they are running on time, minimizing fuel consumption and contributing to cost savings. Some transportation services can also profit by providing crucial services such as delivering food and pharmaceuticals to customers in need.

Shoppers pass empty shelves at the Kroger in Brentwood, Tenn., on January 23, 2026. A winter storm is expected to hit the state over the weekend. (Photo by Camden Hall/NurPhoto via Getty Images) AP Photo

• Home Improvement and Maintenance: Businesses can help customers ensure their home is winter-ready with professional winterization services. This includes offering insulation installation and HVAC check-ups. Businesses can also help customers save on energy bills by offering energy-efficient products, from weather-stripping to thermal curtains.

• Hospitality and restaurants: Hotels and resorts can offer winter-related packages to attract customers. Also, restaurants can offer winter-inspired menus and delivery services to increase profits. Depending on the location, this could include ice skating, snowshoeing, or guided winter hikes.

A snow removal truck clears snow off route 33 after a winter storm rolled through Western New York Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Buffalo, New York. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

• Tire Shops: Tire shops can launch winter-specific promotions and discounts on snow tires, chains, and winterization services. Encourage customers to prepare their vehicles for winter conditions by offering package deals or discounted installation services. Businesses can offer roadside assistance to people who may get stuck on the side of the road during a snowstorm.

• Snow Removal: Expand your services beyond traditional snow plowing. Consider offering a comprehensive package including snow shoveling, de-icing, and roof-clearing services. Providing a one-stop solution for all winter-related needs can make your business more attractive to clients. Encourage clients to sign pre-season contracts for snow removal services. Offer discounts or exclusive benefits for those who commit to your services before the winter season begins. This secures business in advance and provides a predictable revenue stream.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 25: Pedestrians navigate a heavily snow-covered sidewalk on State Street as winter storm blankets Chicago on January 25, 2026, in Illinois, Unites States. Temperatures in the city dropped to a high of â'7Â°C, with wind chills reaching as low as â'22Â°C. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Weather can have a significant impact on retail inventory management. But there are ways to manage these challenges

Supply Chain Disruptions

Severe weather events like hurricanes, snowstorms, and flooding can disrupt the entire supply chain, from production and transportation to warehousing and distribution. Retailers must be prepared for these disruptions and have strategies to maintain an uninterrupted flow of products to their stores.

Inventory Optimization

Retailers face a constant challenge when it comes to optimizing their inventory. Weather-induced events can lead to sudden spikes in demand for certain products and dwindling sales for others. Adjusting inventory levels swiftly and efficiently is vital for maintaining profitability.

Inventory Loss and Damage

Extreme weather conditions can result in damage to inventory, whether it's due to flooding, power outages, or temperature fluctuations. Retailers must invest in protective measures and insurance policies to mitigate these risks.

Data-Driven Decision-Making

To address these challenges effectively, retailers must leverage weather data and analytics. Access to accurate and timely weather forecasts can provide invaluable insights into future conditions, allowing businesses to make informed decisions about inventory management, staff scheduling, and customer communication.

Block of snow-covered cars in winter, Washington DC.

The value of AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service™

The value of AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service™, with proven Superior Accuracy, can provide you with the most accurate forecasts and set you up to make the best decisions for your business. AccuWeather serves hundreds of businesses and has a 97% renewal rate. Our service cost is modest - while the payback is incredibly valuable to you.

To make the best decisions every time, you need the proven Superior Accuracy™ of AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service™. Study after study shows that AccuWeather provides the most accurate, precise, and detailed forecasts, which give you an exclusive umbrella of protection.

Independent studies show that AccuWeather’s forecasts are significantly more accurate and more valuable than all other sources. Last winter, AccuWeather’s average error for start and end times for snow and ice was just 1½ hours compared to an average error of more than 3 hours from other sources.

Virtually eliminate the chance of being surprised by snow and ice and turn winter challenges into profitable opportunities. Start making the best decision for your business this winter. Consult one of our experts today to learn more.