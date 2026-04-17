Coast Guard rescues 4 hunters trapped on ice offshore Alaska

“We battled nearly every Alaska-centric aviation weather hazard imaginable, such as flying over 800 miles in near-zero visibility through mountainous terrain, blowing snow, and icing conditions.

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Coast Guard rescues hunters from a vessel trapped on ice. (Photo Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Arctic | Facebook)

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three adults and one child from a boat that became trapped on an ice floe offshore Alaska on Sunday.

At around 4:24 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Arctic District command center were notified by Alaska State Troopers that a group of four people on a subsistence seal-hunting expedition in an 18-foot vessel had been trapped on ice for over 24 hours and required assistance.

The hunting party, approximately 10 miles west of Chefornak, had managed to free the vessel from the ice overnight and attempted to reach the shore where another party from the village had arrived on snow machines. Moving ice prevented the hunting party from reaching the shore party, however.

The Coast Guard launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak to respond. After making two stops to refuel, the helicopter crew reached the hunting party's location at around 5 a.m. Sunday

A video shared by the Coast Guard shows the helicopter crew hoisting the hunting party to safety. Despite the darkness, the boat can be seen surrounded by thick ice. The Coast Guard said weather conditions at the time included 29 mph winds, an 800-foot cloud ceiling, and nine miles of visibility.

“Our entire crew agreed this was one of the most challenging missions any of us had ever flown,” said Lt. Cmdr. Alexis Chavarria-Aguilar, pilot-in-command for the helicopter. “We battled nearly every Alaska-centric aviation weather hazard imaginable, such as flying over 800 miles in near-zero visibility through mountainous terrain, blowing snow, and icing conditions. The teamwork was on full display during the recovery of the survivors. It was a long, difficult night, but I’m so proud of everyone involved who worked seamlessly together to bring four people home safely.”

All four were transported back to the village of Chefornak with no reported injuries. The Coast Guard commended the hunting party for having multiple forms of communication on board, including satellite-based communications, "which greatly enhanced the Coast Guard’s ability to locate and rescue them."

Reporting by TMX