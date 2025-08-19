Meet the Mets: Alex DaSilva, AccuWeather's Lead Hurricane Expert

Meet AccuWeather's Alex DaSilva, who helps warn businesses of tropical systems that could threaten your business operations.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

• Alex specializes in long-range forecasting and tropical meteorology, striving to provide clients with accurate forecasts weeks or months in advance

• Alex was hired at AccuWeather after an internship and now plays a pivotal role in the hiring team, helping aspiring meteorologists pursue their dreams

• One of his most memorable experiences was making a significant impact during Hurricane Ian, where AccuWeather's forecasting helped save lives and effectively communicated risks to the public

Charting a path to forecasting troubles in the tropics

From an early age, Alex DaSilva was fascinated by the weather. As a child, he watched weather forecasts on television from his home in Rhode Island and was captivated by thunderstorms and lightning. This natural curiosity and love for meteorology led him to pursue it as a career.

Alex's journey to AccuWeather began during college when he attended the American Meteorological Society (AMS) conference. There, he encountered Bernie Rayno, a meteorologist from AccuWeather, who introduced him to the incredible opportunities within the company. Encouraged by Bernie's recommendation, Alex applied for a summer internship at AccuWeather. The knowledge and skills he gained during this internship solidified his passion for meteorology. Later, he was hired as a Long-Range Meteorologist and a Hurricane Meteorologist at AccuWeather. He now actively contributes to the hiring team, helping aspiring meteorologists pursue their dreams.

Alex has developed a specialization in long-range forecasting and tropical meteorology. The challenge of predicting weather conditions weeks or even months in advance motivates him, as he understands the significant impact accurate forecasts can have on businesses. Alex takes pride in successfully guiding clients and potentially saving them substantial money and time through precise long-range forecasts.

AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva tracks Erin’s threat to the U.S. coast.

Even though Alex is passionate about tropical forecasting and hurricanes, his most memorable weather event was a blizzard in 2013. This storm brought wind gusts of around 50 mph across Southern New England, with snow falling at 3 inches an hour, accompanied by thundersnow and towering snowdrifts over 6 feet. This storm only reinforced his passion for meteorology.

Alex believes that AccuWeather's patented technology allows the team to communicate warnings to the public better. AccuWeather is always innovating and looking to deliver the message to clients more effectively.

Alex makes a difference daily, but remembers last year when he and his team provided accurate forecasts for Hurricane Ian. Their timely and precise predictions helped raise awareness about the impending dangers and potentially saved lives. AccuWeather's commitment to effective communication and risk assessment in such critical situations solidifies its reputation as an industry leader.

Alex says his coworkers are like a second family to him. Many of them spend time together when they're not at work. When not forecasting the weather, Alex enjoys spending his time outdoors. As an Eagle Scout, he developed a deep appreciation for nature, and that passion continues to thrive. Alex enjoys hiking and exploring new places. He also likes to travel, discovering different parts of the country and experiencing diverse cultures. Alex is an avid sports fan and watches baseball, football, and even NASCAR events.

