Destructive Severe Thunderstorms in North Texas: AccuWeather Exclusively Provides Most Advance Notice, Most Accurate Warnings

AccuWeather’s warnings with greater advance notice benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

A powerful storm sweeping through Sanger, Texas, on Sept. 21, brought high winds and hail that damaged several warehouses and overturned semi-trucks. Authorities also reported one fatality at a nearby campground.

On Sept. 21, 2025, severe thunderstorms swept across Denton County, Texas, near Sanger, producing destructive winds that resulted in significant damage to multiple businesses, toppled semis, rolled campers and produced power outages numbering in the thousands. The damage included a partial roof collapse at a large distribution center, two other separate wall collapses to nearby warehouse structures, multiple RVs rolled at an RV dealership and nearby campground, and three overturned 18-wheel semi-tractor trailers that completely shut down traffic on I-35. Tragically, one fatality has been reported at a campground.

AccuWeather provided 14 minutes of additional advance notice compared to the National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources, and was the only known source to most accurately warn of 75 mph winds.

>> Learn more about how AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings can help your business better prepare for tornadoes and all severe weather threats. Contact AccuWeather today to schedule a free demo.

Near Sanger, Texas:

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® High Wind Warning, which exclusively provided 14 minutes of valuable, additional advance notice compared to warnings from the NWS and all other known sources. This precious advance notice, provided only by AccuWeather, enabled businesses and people to be better prepared and safer.

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists, continually monitoring the rapidly evolving situation, UPGRADED the Wind Warning, forecasting peak wind gusts of 75 mph, 15 minutes before destructive winds occurred. These higher wind speeds can more readily knock down power poles, blow over semis, and damage walls and roofs associated with "tilt-up construction," often used in warehouses and distribution centers. This Upgraded Wind Warning, exclusively provided only by AccuWeather, enabled businesses to take extra precautions.

The NWS and all other known sources only warned of wind gusts to 60 mph in this area, which was less accurate than AccuWeather’s warning.

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Severe Weather Threat AccuWeather Alerts™ notification, highlighting the increasing risk for destructive winds and even a localized tornado, which exclusively provided almost 3 hours of additional advance notice compared to watches from the NWS and all other known sources.

>> Learn more about AccuWeather’s Proven Superior AccuracyTM

AccuWeather’s warnings with greater advance notice benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often more advance notifications and greater detail of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is another example of the more than 100 events every year for which AccuWeather’s forecasts, with proven Superior Accuracy™ and better descriptions of weather impacts, help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to schedule a free demo of SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings.