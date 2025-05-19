Deadly severe weather outbreak in central US causes an estimated $9 billion to $11 billion in total damage and economic loss

More than 70 tornadoes, destructive hail, and powerful wind gusts caused damage across the middle of the country during a multiday severe weather outbreak that started Thursday, May 16. AccuWeather expert meteorologists say additional impacts and damage are expected through late Tuesday night as the severe weather threat shifts east throughout the week.

AccuWeather’s Jon Porter was live on the AccuWeather Network on May 19 to discuss the severe weather and tornadoes that occurred over the weekend.

A multiday severe weather outbreak that produced dozens of destructive tornadoes across the central United States, including a significant tornado in parts of the St. Louis metro area, caused an estimated $9 billion to $11 billion in total damage and economic loss, according to a preliminary estimate from experts at AccuWeather.

AccuWeather expert meteorologists say at least 70 tornadoes have been reported across the central U.S. since May 16. Damage surveys are underway to confirm additional tornado paths and classify the intensity of damage left behind. Authorities across the region have confirmed at least 28 fatalities and dozens of injuries during the severe weather outbreak.â¯

Several tornadoes impacted highly populated areas, including an EF3 tornado that ripped through portions of northern St. Louis, Missouri, on May 16 with winds above 150 mph. More than 4,500 homes, businesses and other buildings and structures along the path of the powerful tornado were damaged or destroyed. There are reports of roof collapses, wall collapses and other catastrophic damage to buildings. Many vehicles were also damaged or destroyed by the powerful winds, downed trees and airborne debris. Trees fell onto homes, businesses and power lines, causing damage, extended power outages, and costly disruptions across the city. â¯

At least 20 lives were lost across Kentucky during the severe weather outbreak. The community of London took a direct hit from an EF3 tornado that leveled homes and businesses. AccuWeather™ expert meteorologists say it may take five to 10 years for communities hit hardest by recent tornadoes to recover, and that some communities may never fully rebuild. â¯

Communities in London, Kentucky begin daunting recovery process

“This is the second major multiday severe weather outbreak to devastate the central U.S. this spring. The damage is catastrophic in some communities, and the loss of life is tragic. Our hearts go out to the families and businesses impacted by this latest round of extreme weather in the middle of the country,” AccuWeather™ Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. “This is the fourth major extreme weather event to claim dozens of lives in the U.S. this year, following the devastating wildfires that ripped through Southern California in January, a historic tornado outbreak in March, followed by tornadoes and flooding in the Ohio Valley in April.”â¯

AccuWeather expert meteorologists say the multiday severe weather impact began Thursday, May 15 and intensified on the afternoon of Friday, May 16, into the overnight and early morning hours of Saturday, May 17. Large tornadoes were confirmed in Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.â¯

More than 700,000 homes and businesses across 12 states lost power during the outbreak. Severe weather contributed to more thanâ¯3,000 flight delays and cancellationsâ¯at airports across the country on May 16 and 17.â¯â¯â¯

AccuWeather expert meteorologists say 2025 is shaping up to be the worst year for tornadoes in the U.S. in more than a decade. There have been more than 820 preliminary reports of tornadoes so far this year, which is roughly 200 tornadoes more than the historical average for this time of year.â¯â¯

AccuWeather long-range experts accurately predicted in March that the risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in the central U.S. would increase dramatically in April and May.â¯â¯

The AccuWeather™ 2025 U.S. Severe Weather Forecast predicts 1,300 to 1,450 tornadoes across the country this year, which is above the historical average of 1,225.â¯â¯

This is a preliminary estimate, which considers the damage, losses and disruptions that have already occurred, as well as additional impacts expected over the next week. AccuWeather™ experts say the full effects of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, hail and flash flooding continue to be felt. Some areas already impacted have not yet reported information about damage, injuries or other impacts. â¯

