Tornado Reports Nearly Doubled The Historical Average: How Businesses Can Better Prepare For Severe Weather

Tommy May, tosses paneling from a tornado destroyed home of relatives, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tylertown, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Tornado Activity Nearly Doubles Historical Average in 2025

AccuWeather expert meteorologists say that the recent severe weather outbreaks have caused a surge in tornado reports, resulting in more than 470 tornadoes being reported in the U.S. this year. This number nearly doubled the historical average of 260. “Tornadoes have damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses across the central and southeastern U.S. Catastrophic flash flooding has left communities underwater and caused major disruptions to business, commerce and shipping operations,” said AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin. AccuWeather provided more accurate forecasts and warnings, with proven Superior Accuracy™, helping people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer for these significant weather events.

Learn how AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings can help your business better prepare for tornadoes and all severe weather threats.

Economic Impact of Severe Weather

According to AccuWeather experts, extreme weather events in the U.S. have already caused an estimated $344 billion to $382 billion in damages and economic losses in 2025. These weather events include catastrophic flash flooding and tornado outbreaks that have left communities under water, damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses, disrupted supply chains and daily life. Mississippi, Missouri, Illinois, Alabama and Indiana are among some of the hardest-hit states, being the top five for tornadoes so far this year. In early March, AccuWeather’s experts predicted most of the tornadoes and severe weather would be concentrated within the Southeast and Mississippi Valley this year, with an estimated 1,300 to 1,450 tornadoes across the U.S.

Recent Tornado Outbreaks Highlight Risks

Three major tornado outbreaks in March and early April have significantly contributed to the surge in activity:

• March 14 - 16 Outbreak: 191 areas of tornado damage were reported. 115 tornadoes were confirmed in Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, resulting in 3 large EF4 tornadoes and 12 EF3s.

• March 30 - 31 Outbreak: 71 confirmed tornadoes were reported, though these were generally shorter-lived and weaker.

• April 2 - 3 Outbreak: 56 confirmed tornadoes were reported, with numbers likely to rise as surveys continue.

Additionally, a rare atmospheric river event in April resulted in severe flooding, causing $80 billion to $90 billion in damages. AccuWeather’s most accurate forecasts helped businesses better anticipate and respond to these events.

Most Advance, Most Accurate Forecasts, Warnings and Alerts

Once again, AccuWeather provided the most accurate, more advanced notice that a severe weather event was expected to occur on April 2 by forecasting a “high risk for severe thunderstorms” on March 30, two days before the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. These superior forecasts, alerts and warnings helped people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safe from the severe weather threats.

