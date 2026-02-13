AccuWeather Partners With Akamai to Bring a Better Developer Experience to Weather

AccuWeather’s 64 years of proven Superior Accuracy™ delivers better weather data, a vast user base and unmatched reliability and scale. Now, AccuWeather’s developer portal has a new look.

AccuWeather's forecasts and warnings are the most trusted, most accurate, and often provide the most advance notice compared to all other known weather sources. AccuWeather's modern developer platform is unrivaled in reliability and scale. AccuWeather processes petabytes of data daily, with tens of billions of calls a day and faster response times than industry standard, meaning you get the data you need, in real time, exactly when and where it matters most.

With more than 60 years of experience and proven Superior Accuracy™, AccuWeather has the most extensive data available in API's. Now, AccuWeather's developer portal has a new look, making it easier for developers to test endpoints and create new subscriptions.

AccuWeather has announced a partnership with Akamai Technologies, Inc. the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, and Zuplo, which delivers and monetizes its APIs. By combining Akamai’s global edge platform with Zuplo’s modern API gateway, AccuWeather is simplifying API management, enhancing the developer experience and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

Together, Akamai and Zuplo deliver a modern API platform designed for scale and performance. Akamai’s massively distributed cloud and edge infrastructure brings AccuWeather’s critical data closer to users around the world, reducing latency and improving reliability. Zuplo’s developer-first API gateway complements this foundation with intuitive management, authentication, and monetization capabilities, enabling AccuWeather to deliver data securely and instantly at global scale.

"The combined strengths of Zuplo and Akamai enable us to deliver weather data with unmatched speed and reliability," said Chris Patti, AccuWeather's Chief Data and Science Officer. "This partnership transforms our developer experience and helps us monetize our APIs more effectively while continuing to deliver life-saving information where and when it matters most."

AccuWeather now manages API traffic through a unified platform powered by Akamai and Zuplo. This unified approach strengthens API security, simplifies access management, and supports new monetization models. With Akamai’s resilience and scale and Zuplo’s streamlined API workflows, AccuWeather can now focus on its mission to save lives, protect property, and help people and companies make the best weather-impacted decisions.

Explore 250+ Weather Data Parameters

Integrate AccuWeather's API to receive proven Superior Accuracy™ and hyper-local precision, backed by our multi-layered caching infrastructure for fast, reliable service.

Hyperlocal minute-by-minute precipitation forecasts pinpointed to an exact latitude and longitude in 210 countries and territories.

Get daily and hourly forecasts for 70+ parameters including RealFeel® temperature, detailed forecast descriptions, and precipitation probabilities.

Get current and historical conditions for the last 24 hours on key data like temperature, precipitation, UV index, relative humidity, and wind speeds.

Lookup specific locations by keyword search, points of interest, or latitude and longitude.

Get global severe weather alerts from official government meteorological agencies and leading global weather alert providers.

Lookup 50+ lifestyle indices such as AccuLumen Brightness Index™, skin care, and allergen forecasts.

Return active and historical government-issued tropical cyclone information including current and forecast conditions like storm position and wind speed.

Receive alarms when certain forecast values exceed thresholds for rain, snow, ice, sustained wind, and thunderstorm probability.

Return radar and satellite images for a specific location in various resolutions.