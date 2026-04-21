AccuWeather Forensic Meteorologist Provided Expert Insight After a Lightning Strike in Pennsylvania

Anaylsis of location and intensity of lightning in the area was key to proving the cause of the damage

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What was the case?

A lightning strike occurred in the vicinity of an insurance agency and industrial complex in Reading, Pennsylvania. AccuWeather investigated the occurrence and intensity of the lightning and reviewed istorical weather data.

AccuWeather Analysis

Six lightning strokes were recorded in the area at that time. Three of these strokes were located closest to the facility. All nearby strokes were of negative polarity, with most having peak currents below 30 kiloamperes.

One particular lightning stroke exhibited a significantly higher peak current of approximately 153.5 kiloamperes, placing it in the top 1% of all negative lightning strokes recorded.

This high-intensity strike occurred near the facility and was capable of producing substantial electrical and structural impacts. Analysis determined that the location and intensity of this strike were consistent with he type of damage observed inside the facility.

Outcome

AccuWeather concluded that a high-intensity lightning strike occurred in close proximity to the facility and was capable of causing the reported damage. The meteorological evidence supported lightning as the most probable cause of the loss. This work helped establish causation and supported the evaluation of liability in the case.

Why Attorneys and Insurers Use AccuWeather Forensics

AccuWeather forensic meteorologists provide objective weather reconstruction and analysis that helps clarify environmental conditions surrounding disputed events. Using the greatest collection of weather related data available, including publicly available and proprietary data sets, our experts analyze historical weather records, local observation data, snow and ice conditions, precipitation history and temperature trends to support insurance disputes, accident investigations, property damage cases, and other litigation.