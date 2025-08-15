Don’t let clogged gutters send water the wrong way this fall

Falling leaves may look harmless, but they can quietly cause drainage issues. A quick inspection now can help prevent bigger problems later.

With colder days fast approaching, it’s important to prepare your home to save you the needless stress down the road as the seasons change. AccuWeather’s Melissa Constanzer has more.

As trees shed their leaves and fall colors peak, it’s a good time to look up—not just at the canopy, but at your gutters. What starts as a picturesque layer of autumn foliage can quickly become a problem if those leaves end up clogging the wrong places.

Gutters play a critical role in directing rainwater away from your home. But when leaves collect in the troughs and downspouts, water can back up and spill over. That can lead to water pooling around your foundation or even seeping into basements. A quick visual check now can help prevent those kinds of headaches later.

It’s especially important to inspect and clear your gutters before any fall storm. Wind and heavy rain can knock plenty of leaves off trees in a short period of time, overwhelming gutters that are already partially clogged. Even if you’ve recently done a cleanup, a big storm can undo that work, and it may be worth checking again once the weather clears.

Don’t forget about where the water is going, either. Clogs can form out of sight inside downspouts or near buried extensions, causing water to drain too close to the home. If you spot water flowing over the edge or puddling where it shouldn’t be, it may point to a blockage lower in the system.

Clearing leaves off the lawn can help, too. Raking around the base of downspouts and drainage areas can keep those pathways open during the season’s busiest leaf drops.

A little time spent on maintenance now could make a big difference during the next soaking rain. For homeowners in colder climates, clean gutters can also help reduce the risk of ice forming in the months ahead. A quick cleanup today helps water go where it should, away from your home, not back toward it.