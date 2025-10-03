Heavy rain, severe storms and even snow on tap this weekend in the Rockies, Plains

The first significant storm of the fall will throw a wrench in weekend travel and outdoor plans in parts of the western and central U.S.

Copied

Wet weather has arrived in the Pacific Northwest, and for some mountainous areas, that means the first snow of the season.

In a sign of the changing seasons, a massive fall storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Plains this weekend, bringing along with it a plethora of weather, say AccuWeather meteorologists.

An unusual early-October heavy rain event, strong wind gusts, an increased risk of wildfires, the threat of damaging thunderstorms and, yes—even accumulating snow—are expected to result from this storm as it moves from the West toward the nation's heartland through Sunday.

A big cooldown comes with some snow in the Rockies

After moving ashore from the Pacific and bringing rain to some West Coast locales earlier in the week, the next to feel the effects of the storm will be the interior West, including the Rockies. For some in the higher elevations, it will be the second opportunity this season for snow as cold air rushes south from Canada.

Less than 24 hours after the autumnal equinox last month, snow blanketed Rocky Mountain National Park in northern Colorado. A repeat performance is expected this weekend, albeit mostly farther north and west this time across portions of Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.

Snow is falling at Alpine Visitor Center - taken Sept. 22, 2025, around 6 p.m. MDT. (Rocky Mountain National Park)

"As cold air pours in, elevations above 7,000 feet will pick up 2-15 inches of snow in the northern Rockies late Saturday into early Monday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill. "The highest totals will occur in the Beartooth and Bighorn mountain ranges."

The expectation of significant snow led the National Weather Service to hoist its first winter storm watches of the season in mountainous regions.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

While most areas expected to experience accumulating snow are remote and sparsely populated, a few passes can be impacted for travelers. "Motorists traveling over the higher passes between Interstates 25 and 90 should be prepared for snow-covered roads," said Merrill.

In the valleys and cities that dot the interior West and Rockies, mostly rain is expected, but the season's first snowflakes may mix in.

“Snow will mix with rain in Livingston, Montana, Sunday night," pointed out Merrill. "The storm is right on cue with the start of the snowy period for the fall season, as the historical average first inch of snow in Livingston around Oct. 15.”

A soaking rain and severe storms in the Plains

Farther east, the storm will run into near-record warmth for early October later in the weekend, causing a classic clash in air masses that will lead to torrential rain and even the potential for a few damaging thunderstorms.

A soaking rain, amounting to an inch or two for most, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 4 inches, will unfold from late Saturday through Sunday from eastern Montana into the Dakotas. A rain of this magnitude is very unusual in this part of the country in autumn months, which are typically the driest of the calendar year.

While most of the region is not in drought conditions, agricultural interests will welcome the rain during this normally dry period. However, for some driving on highways or in more urban settings, it could be too much of a good thing, too quickly, with the chance of localized flash flooding.

Meanwhile, in the expected rainy area and points to the south along the Plains, there is also a risk of severe thunderstorms from late Saturday into Saturday night, as the parent storm strengthens. Such thunderstorms are rarer in the fall, but not totally unheard of, as powerful, air mass-changing storms can move through this time of year.

“An area of low pressure with plenty of wind energy will be the impetus for producing thunderstorms with gusty winds in spots from Interstate 80 in western Nebraska to Interstate 29 in North Dakota late Saturday to early Sunday," warned Merrill. "The storms will be cruising along, so there could be little advanced warning when the strongest storms approach."

Among the hazards these storms can produce are localized damaging wind gusts to the magnitude of a Category 1 hurricane. Winds of this strength can cause power outages, downed tree limbs and minor structural damage.

Strong, dry winds will lead to a wildfire threat

Outside of the snow, rain and thunderstorms, one of the most impactful elements of a powerful early-autumn storm can be from no precipitation at all. Strong, gusty winds ahead of the storm, blowing from deserts of the Southwest into the Plains will increase the risk of brush and wildfires.

"Dry soils and plenty of dried leaves and brush combined with windy conditions from Arizona to South Dakota will set the stage for rapid wildfire spread," said Merrill. "This is one of the first widespread, heightened risk for wildfires this fall season in the Plains, so residents should have a plan in place should a wildfire develop and spread towards their properties."

An area from New Mexico and western Texas north through the central Plains, while not a stranger to strong, gusty winds ahead of and with fall and spring storms, will be most at risk for the development of wildfires through the first half of the weekend.

A little rain expected to move into parts of the risk area later in the weekend, as well as lighter and cooler winds, will quell the risk of fires into next week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.