Our picks for women's winter boots designed for snow and cold temperatures
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Nov. 30, 2020 8:57 AM
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Many parts of the country have already seen the first snowfall of the year. Whether that's in your neck of the woods or not, it's not too late to pick up some new winter boots to get your feet ready for the season.
A pedestrian crosses a Minneapolis street as the first measurable snow of the season spread over much of Minnesota Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
When deciding which boots to purchase, it is very important to look for winter-specific boots. Regular boots don't offer adequate grip, and with the winter season being the slipperiest of them all, you could be prone to injuries without the proper footwear. Not only do boots designed specifically for colder weather provide better traction, they are designed with better insulation to keep your feet warm as the temperature drops.
We've gathered our picks for the most useful winter boots for women below -- suitable for hiking, shoveling, and even to wear casually.
Women's L.L.Bean Boots, 6"
$109.00, was $129.00
L.L.Bean has been making these particular boots the same way since 1912. After all, why change something if it works? These signature boots are crafted in Maine, one-by-one, by highly skilled craftspeople. The unique shape foot provides full comfort and stability, while it also features a steel shank for additional support. The shoe sole is made from rubber, with a chain-tread bottom for the ultimate grip on slippery surfaces.
TIMBERLAND Jayne Waterproof Hiking Boots
$99.90, was $159.95
In a similar fashion to Timberland's original hiking boots, this newer, refreshing take on the classic is much slimmer in style. This pair features an OrtoLite comfort footbed so you can wear them for an extended period and not worry about discomfort.
$84.95
The Kamik MomentumLo boots are made with a waterproof nylon upper and faux-fur cuff, and, due to the completely waterproof construction, will help you power through the snowy season and keep your feet dry. To adjust, tighten the bungee lacing system. They also feature fixed 200g 3M Thinsulate Insulation to keep out the cold, while the ICEKISS dual-density synthetic rubber sole promises full traction on ice and snowy surfaces.
Columbia Ice Maiden™ Shorty
$69.95
The Columbia Ice Maiden Shorty snow boots are great for walking when there is snow or black ice on the ground. The faux fur tongue and collar, paired with the 200g insulation helps keep your feet snug and warm, and the leather and textile upper ensure your feet remain dry. They also feature a contoured PU footbed for long-lasting underfoot comfort and support.
Women's Snow Sneakers, Mid Lace-Up
$119.00
These sneakers may be slightly trendier than other boots mentioned, but they still are just as capable. They're made with the TEK2.5 waterproof membrane system and feature a moisture-wicking lining to keep feet dry in slush and snow. The outside is made with a stain-resistant suede. The 200-gram PrimaLoft insulation will keep your feet warm, even during the coldest temperatures.
