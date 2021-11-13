Wintry chill to grip Eastern states
Following a round of mild weather, eastern regions will see a drop in temperatures through this weekend and early next week
Alyssa Smithmyer, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Nov. 12, 2021 10:46 PM EST
Updated Nov. 13, 2021 7:26 AM EST
A taste of winter is expected in the Northeast as temperatures plummet and some areas receive their first snowflakes of the season.
After a stretch of generally mild weather last week, residents across the East may be wondering if December has come early as a blast of Arctic air infiltrates the region. A southward dip in the jet stream is ushering in chilly conditions to the Eastern states, accompanied by periods of wintry weather across the Great Lakes and Northeast.
Forecasters say that temperatures can drop 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit below normal from Sunday through Tuesday across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, which will be a noticeable change from the above-average temperatures observed this past week.
Locations such as Cleveland, are forecast to have high temperatures from Saturday to Monday range in the low 40s, roughly 10 degrees below normal. Likewise, Chicago is expected to have high temperatures in the upper 30s during the daytime on Sunday and Monday, where typical daytime highs for this time of year range near 50 degrees.
Last week, Cleveland recorded daily high temperatures in the mid-60s. Chicago even reached into the 70s on a few occasions.
Northern regions will not be the only ones experiencing this upcoming chill.
"Temperatures well below average will encompass the Southeast through this weekend and into early next week," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.
Charlotte, North Carolina, is forecast to have a high temperature of 59 degrees, falling roughly 4 degrees below average. The cooler air will persist into Monday as well, as some locations across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas will record high temperatures ranging in the 50s, falling between 5-10 degrees below normal.
In addition to this spell of lower temperatures, the Northeast is expected to receive a few bursts of wintry precipitation through Monday.
On Saturday, a mixture of rain and snow showers will develop across the higher elevations of the interior Northeast. Additionally, occasional showers will shift eastward as far as New York City and western New Hampshire.
Through Saturday night, flurries will linger over portions of the Catskills and the Allegheny Mountains along with some lake-effect snow showers east of Lake Ontario, Lake Erie, and Lake Huron. Forecasters say that locations that have accumulating snowfall downwind of the Great Lakes will likely only receive a coating to perhaps a few inches. Motorists are cautioned to stay weather aware and monitor any changing road conditions.
Overnight temperatures across the East on Sunday will range in the middle to lower 30s for most, with portions of the southern Appalachian Mountains dropping to the upper 20s. Even regions as far south as Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia will face the risk of frost. Coastal locations will range a few degrees warmer in comparison.
From Sunday to Sunday night, a separate shot of cold air that is being referred to as an Alberta clipper will shift southeastward from the Midwest and Great Lakes into the Ohio Valley and interior Northeast, bringing snow showers and a wintry mixture to the area once again.
Looking back at last November, a similar cold spell brought flurries and snow showers from the Midwest to the Northeast from the 16-18th. Cities such as Detroit and Cleveland recorded daily high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s and captured just a trace of snowfall. State College, Pennsylvania, reported a high temperature of just 34 degrees in mid-November of last year.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski stated, "It's not uncommon for cold shots of air to shift across the Great Lakes and interior Northeast around mid-November."
Heading into Tuesday, temperatures across the Southeast will begin to rebound, while regions farther north into Canada will still have temperatures on the low side. By Wednesday, most residents across the Northeast can anticipate a hint of warmth to return as daily high temperatures rise to a few degrees above normal. Some may note a temperature difference from midday Tuesday to midday Wednesday of roughly 10-15 degrees!
Cities such as Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh and Cleveland can expect high temperatures to reach into the 60s by Wednesday.
