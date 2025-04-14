Winter weather to come back yet again in Midwest, Northeast ahead of Easter

Temperatures will continue to swing up and down in the Midwest and Northeast with both regions facing another visit from winter.

A fresh blast of cold air — including some snow — will sweep from the Midwest to the Northeast and linger for a few days this week before loosening its grip during the Easter weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The new burst of cold air comes as accumulating snow and slippery travel conditions remain fresh on the minds of many in the Northeast following this past weekend's storm.

The most recent stint from Old Man Winter delivered up to 5 inches of snow to the Poconos, Catskills and Berkshires, with a whopping 9 inches piling up in Worcester, Massachusetts.

This map shows the AccuWeather projected snowfall for the region from Friday to Saturday, April 12-13, 2025.

Despite the perception that it has been unusually cold in recent weeks, temperatures since April 1 have generally ranged from near the historical average to about 2 degrees Fahrenheit below average. In climatology, anything within 2 degrees from the average— either above or below — is considered near normal. Looking farther back to the start of meteorological spring on March 1, temperatures have averaged several degrees above historical levels.

Following a surge of warmer air to start this week, cold air will lunge southeastward from southern Canada into the Midwest and the Northeast. Even parts of the south-central and southeastern United States will feel the chill for a couple of days.

The cold sweep will be accompanied by showers of wet snow and rain from the Great Lakes to the interior Northeast.

As the moisture encounters the higher terrain of the central and northern Appalachians, it may lead to accumulating snow and slippery travel on the region's highest roads.

Most of the accumulating snow will avoid areas that were hit hardest this past weekend. Snow will be focused from the spine of the Appalachians to the central and eastern Great Lakes. Up to a few inches of snow can accumulate over the higher terrain in western Pennsylvania and western and northern New York.

The new cold outbreak will bottom out Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. People heading out will need winter jackets— and even hats and gloves — if spending extended time outdoors.

Factoring in the wind and other conditions, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will range from the widespread 20s and 30s F in the Midwest and Northeast to the single digits and 10s around the central and eastern Great Lakes.

The cold will ease its grip from west to east between later Wednesday and Friday, except in the far Northeast. The chill will tend to linger from the northern tier of the Midwest to New England.

The return of the warmth will push temperatures to 10-20 degrees above the historical average in many areas, feeling more like late May or early June. From the Ohio Valley and lower Great Lakes to the mid-Atlantic and Southern states, it will be shorts-and-short-sleeves weather.

"Even though another cold snap will try to progress southeastward over the Easter weekend, the one from Tuesday to Wednesday of this week should be the last big one of the spring season," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

In the coming weeks, a few nights of frost will still be possible in the Midwest and East. If temperatures continue to average above historical levels, this could pose a problem, as budding and emerging leaves may be vulnerable to cold damage.

