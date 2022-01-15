Winter storm buries Midwest under foot of travel-snarling snow
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jan. 13, 2022 10:35 AM EST
Updated Jan. 15, 2022 10:00 AM EST
A snowstorm that began thumping over the Midwest late in the week roared south-southeastward across the region into Saturday. It buried many communities from North Dakota through Iowa under a foot of snow or more, leaving roads a mess in its wake.
Some of the heaviest snow accumulations were recorded in Iowa, with Des Moines International Airpot picking up 14.3 inches of snow from the storm. AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline reported from the snowy and windy city of Des Moines on Friday, explaining that once the snow started picking up in the afternoon, it accumulated quickly and covered area roadways. AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo noted that snow rates were as high as 1 to 3 inches per hour across the region.
The Des Moines Police Department told Angeline that they responded to several accidents, including during the morning rush hour on Friday before the heaviest precipitation arrived. Tow bans were also in effect in the state of Iowa on Friday afternoon and overnight, meaning that tow trucks could not respond to calls for people in need of towing unless police called in the request.
This radar image shows snow (blue) spreading southward with rain (green) on the southern flank of the storm early Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022. (AccuWeather)
On Friday, Des Moines smashed its daily snowfall record of 5.7 inches set in 1930, with an accumulation of 9.8 inches of snow.
Roads remained in “terrible” condition in many locations early on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service office in Des Moines. Blowing and drifting of snow were making matters worse in the aftermath of the storm. The NWS warned motorists on Saturday to delay traveling if possible and to give road crews “plenty of space to work.”
Other locations in Iowa that measured snowfall totals of a foot or more inlcude Ames and Algina. Meanwhile, to the north, the heaviest accumulations in Minnesota were 10 inches in Garvin and 9 inches in Granite Falls.
A plow camera on Friday afternoon showed snow covering US 212 in Minnesota. (Twitter/Minnesota Department of Transportation).
AccuWeather meteorologists warned that some of the most hazardous conditions will persist in the northern Plains and Midwest even though the snow has ended as frigid air spills into the region. The core of the cold will encompass areas farther to the south on Saturday night, with temperatures expected to dip just below zero degrees Fahrenheit as far south as southern Iowa and northeastern Missouri.
The storm continued to march on to the south and southeast, spreading moderate to heavy snow across parts of Nebraska, Missouri and Illinois on Saturday. The central Mississippi and Tennessee river valleys will experience its wintry blast of precipitation throughout the day.
The impressive cold air will continue to produce high-ratio snow, meaning it will not take much moisture to produce impressive snowfall totals. Snow may come down at a rate of 1-3 inches per hour over the weekend, which will greatly heighten the risk of anyone out on the roadways becoming stranded.
While Fargo, Minneapolis and Des Moines have had multiple storms bring accumulating snow already this winter, that has not necessarily been the case in Missouri. St. Louis did not receive its first accumulating snow until Jan. 2, and that was only 0.1 of an inch. After a high temperature of 59 degrees Wednesday, the Gateway to the West was in for a snap back to reality with snow beginning late Friday night and continuing on Saturday morning. The city is forecast to have 3-6 inches before all is said and done, providing the first significant snowfall of the 2021-2022 winter season.
Brisk winds are also forecast in this area, with wind gusts of 30-40 mph from southern Missouri to Mississippi and western Tennessee Saturday. The wind accompanying the rain initially, and then the snow later on, will bring reduced visibility for anyone on the roads.
Regardless of the exact snowfall totals in any given location, travelers will need to factor extra time into their plans.
"Road and airport delays are likely, and motorists will need to slow down and plan for extra travel time to reach their destination," said Storm.
Strong winds may also cause blowing and drifting snow during the storm.
Brisk winds gusts of 30-40 mph are predicted from southern Missouri to Mississippi and western Tennessee Saturday. The wind accompanying the rain initially, and then the snow later on, will bring reduced visibility for anyone on the roads.
The strongest winds are expected on the southwestern flank of the storm, across portions of the central and southern Plains, where wind gusts over 40 mph are expected. The howling winds Saturday can raise the risk of wildfires in areas that do not pick up snow. Wind gusts from western and central Kanas to central Texas will frequent 40-60 mph with locally higher bursts.
And the storm is far from over. AccuWeather forecasters expect 100 million Americans to feel the effects of the winter storm through the remainder of the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend. Several states in the East are bracing for the storm’s wintry blow.
Waves of cold are likely to target the northern Plains and Midwest through next week, including another cold spell likely at midweek. But, no other significant snow is in the forecast through much of next week. However, a few bouts of light snow will be possible.
Waves of cold are likely to target the northern Plains and Midwest through next week, including another cold spell likely at midweek. But, no other significant snow is in the forecast through much of next week. However, a few bouts of light snow will be possible.
