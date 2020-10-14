Will snow accompany cold waves in the north-central US?
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 14, 2020 7:09 AM
As the chilly air moves in, some cities could end up receiving some light snow.
As an area of low pressure moves through northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin on Wednesday, many residents of the north-central United States will have a breezy but mild day. However, north of the track of the low pressure, rain is likely to mix with snow on Wednesday. This is most likely to occur in the morning, when temperatures will be at their lowest. Any snow will largely by confined to northeastern Montana and northwestern North Dakota, and precipitation will end by late morning as the low pressure continues to move eastward.
Even where snow does not fall, winds will make for a chilly day. Billings, Montana; Bismarck, North Dakota; Rapid City, South Dakota; and Cheyenne, Wyoming, are just a few locations that are likely to experience strong winds on Wednesday.
In the wake of the low pressure, a southward dip in the jet stream will allow for the areal extent of the cold air to expand on Wednesday night and Thursday. For example, after a forecast high of 65 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, Minneapolis will struggle to make it out of the 40s F on Thursday, which is well below normal.
"High temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s are typical across a wind swath of the North Central states from the Dakotas east into Michigan," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
In addition, while not quite as strong as Wednesday, windy conditions are likely to continue, leading to some very cold AccuWeather RealFeel™ Temperatures.
"Ultimately, for those who venture outside across the north-central U.S., this will lead to temperatures feeling 15-20 degrees colder than normal for the middle of October," Gilbert stated.
Chilly but tranquil weather is in store for Friday, although there will still be a bit of a breeze.
Things will change by the start of the weekend as the next disturbance moves eastward into the region. With cold air in place and a storm track farther south, snow will be possible in more locations. Since some of the snow is likely to fall where temperatures will be below freezing in northern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota, it is not out of the question that a whitening of the ground will occur in those locations. Snow may continue for much of the day on Saturday in northern Minnesota, but temperatures should climb above freezing, ending the threat for accumulating snow.
After that, the computer models that meteorologists use to assist them in making forecasts begin to depict different outcomes. Some of the information suggests that a snow event develops in the Rockies on Sunday and spreads a mix of rain and snow into the Dakotas and Minnesota on Monday.
Meanwhile, other data suggests dry but very cold weather in those same locations, with the potential for snow much farther south in cities such as Indianapolis and Cleveland. Also, the next disturbance will be much faster, getting snow to those cities as early as Sunday night.
Either way, regardless of snow potential, it appears that fall is becoming firmly entrenched across the northern tier, and winter is not far behind.
