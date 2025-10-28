Hurricane Melissa makes historic landfall in Jamaica as Category 5 storm

The most intense Atlantic hurricane of 2025 made landfall near New Hope, Jamaica, on Tuesday after days of torrential rain, strong winds and life-threatening storm surge across the Caribbean.

Storm Chaser Bryce Shelton joins with AccuWeather on the latest deteriorating conditions on the island nation of Jamaica as dangerous Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in the afternoon of Oct. 28.

Melissa made landfall near New Hope, Jamaica, at 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday as a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. It was the first time an Atlantic storm made landfall as a Category 5 since Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

At least seven fatalities have already been reported across the Caribbean due to the monstrous hurricane, which has been slowly tracking near Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica for days. The death toll is likely to rise as Melissa sweeps across Jamaica, eastern Cuba and the Bahamas.

“There is no infrastructure in the region that can withstand a Category 5,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness said, according to The Associated Press. “The question now is the speed of recovery. That’s the challenge.”

"People in Jamaica have not experienced a direct strike from a major hurricane in nearly 40 years," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. "Hurricane Gilbert made landfall in 1988 as a Category 3 storm, moving much faster than Melissa."

Conditions deteriorated across Jamaica on Monday and Monday night as Melissa approached, with mandatory evacuations issued in areas where the worst of the flooding and storm surge were expected.

From Jamaicans evacuating inland to storm chasers to government officials and more, people across all walks of life are warning that Hurricane Melissa may be a catastrophe unlike anything in Jamaica’s history.

Storm Chaser Brandon Clement is in Jamaica and warned that a humanitarian crisis may unfold in the wake of Melissa due to the expected widespread devastation. "It's going to take months for things to even begin to resemble normalcy after this," Clement told AccuWeather in an interview. "It's just a really bad situation."

Strongest hurricane of 2025

Melissa intensified into a Category 5 hurricane on Monday, becoming the third storm of the year to be classified at the top of the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, joining Erin and Humberto. It went on to become the strongest of the three with maximum sustained winds peaking at 185 mph on Tuesday morning.

Another key measure of a hurricane's intensity is the central pressure, or the atmospheric pressure at the core of the eye. On Monday night, Melissa’s pressure dropped to 26.34 inches of mercury (892 millibars), making it the third most intense Caribbean hurricane ever observed.

Melissa is also the second-strongest hurricane in terms of pressure anywhere across the Atlantic during October, behind Wilma (26.05 inches of mercury, 882 mb).

A man watches the waves crash into the walls at the Kingston Waterfront on October 27, 2025. (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

Slow-moving storm magnifies impacts

The combination of Melissa’s strength and sluggish pace has amplified the danger for Jamaica and the surrounding islands.

"The significant danger posed by Melissa is made even worse due to its record slow forward speed. An exclusive AccuWeather analysis of hurricanes since 1971 in the same area of the Caribbean as Melissa shows that Melissa's average forward speed so far in this region is just 4.6 mph, which is the slowest on record," AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin explained.

After devastating Jamaica, Melissa is forecast to strike eastern Cuba before sweeping across part of the Bahamas as a hurricane before potentially impacting Bermuda, Atlantic Canada and Europe.