Weekend rainstorm could end as snow in part of northeastern US
Published Oct. 13, 2020 1:18 PM
Rain that falls in New England will be beneficial, as much of the region has been dealing with drought.
Most Americans in the Northeast won't need to dig out their snow shovels just yet as meteorologists are not forecasting snow for the bulk of the region for some time yet. However, skiing and winter weather enthusiasts' hearts may beat a little faster as there is the potential for some of the highest elevations to be capped with snow this weekend.
A storm is forecast to form along the leading edge of colder air along the Atlantic coast on Friday. Enough cold air may catch up with the back side of the rainstorm in such a way as to allow precipitation to change over to accumulating snow over the ridges and peaks of the Adirondacks of northern New York state and the Green and White mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire on Saturday.
"It is not totally out of the question that snowflakes may be seen even at some of the intermediate elevations in the Catskills, Berkshires and Poconos with this event," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Prior to the potential for snow, the storm will begin to crank out drenching rain from North Carolina to New Jersey and southeastern New York state on Friday. During Friday night, drenching rain and gusty winds will expand northward through eastern upstate New York and western New England and finally to eastern New England on Saturday.
Winds could get strong enough to break tree limbs and knock over poorly rooted trees. The winds will also knock a significant amount of bright fall foliage off the trees.
The rain can come down hard enough to lead to urban flooding, which could be made worse where leaves come down and block storm drains from New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania through New England.
Motorists should expect delays on Friday into Saturday from downpours that can create poor visibility and cause excess water on the roads. Where leaves have fallen onto secondary roads in wooded areas, conditions can be extra slick.
This dose of drenching rain, which follows a Tuesday soaker in the Northeast, will be especially beneficial in New England, where rainfall deficits in some locations have topped 10 inches since June 1. Much of New England, upstate New York and central and western Pennsylvania have been struggling with abnormally dry to severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The storm is likely to usher in a dramatic temperature swing. In New England, temperatures may be at their highest levels of the entire weekend during Friday night and could surge well into the 50s and 60s F, only to plummet 20 degrees or more from on Saturday.
It is during the latter part of this rainstorm when a quick change to accumulating snow on Saturday could occur over the interior mountains of the region.
Precipitation rates during the storm will be heavy to intense so even if it snows for only a couple of hours at the end, that could be enough to bring a couple of inches of snow to the peaks and ridges in wooded or grassy areas.
"There is even a chance that snowflakes mixed with rain could dip to some low elevations in the Mohawk, upper Hudson and Connecticut river valleys on Saturday," Wimer said.
Even though a major snowstorm is not projected in this case, the Northeast has had its share of winter weather in past Octobers. The earliest major snowstorm on record for the region occurred on Oct. 4, 1987, when over a foot of snow buried parts of New York state and New England.
The storm will quickly exit the mid-Atlantic during Friday night and New England later Saturday. The burst of chilly air that accompanies it will also be quick to leave this weekend. Where the sun comes back out Saturday afternoon in coastal areas of the mid-Atlantic, and on Sunday in areas farther north, temperatures are likely to rebound significantly. However, there can be a frost or freeze in the normally cold spots during Saturday night as winds are forecast to drop off quickly.
Highs Saturday are forecast to range from the upper 30s over the highest elevations that get snow to near 60 around the Chesapeake Bay. Highs on Sunday are projected to be near 50 over the higher mountains in the Northeast to the upper 60s to near 70 around the Chesapeake Bay. Normal high temperatures for the middle of October range from the mid-50s across northern New England to near 70 in southeastern Virginia.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Weekend rainstorm could end as snow in part of northeastern US
Published Oct. 13, 2020 1:18 PM
Rain that falls in New England will be beneficial, as much of the region has been dealing with drought.
Most Americans in the Northeast won't need to dig out their snow shovels just yet as meteorologists are not forecasting snow for the bulk of the region for some time yet. However, skiing and winter weather enthusiasts' hearts may beat a little faster as there is the potential for some of the highest elevations to be capped with snow this weekend.
A storm is forecast to form along the leading edge of colder air along the Atlantic coast on Friday. Enough cold air may catch up with the back side of the rainstorm in such a way as to allow precipitation to change over to accumulating snow over the ridges and peaks of the Adirondacks of northern New York state and the Green and White mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire on Saturday.
"It is not totally out of the question that snowflakes may be seen even at some of the intermediate elevations in the Catskills, Berkshires and Poconos with this event," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Prior to the potential for snow, the storm will begin to crank out drenching rain from North Carolina to New Jersey and southeastern New York state on Friday. During Friday night, drenching rain and gusty winds will expand northward through eastern upstate New York and western New England and finally to eastern New England on Saturday.
Winds could get strong enough to break tree limbs and knock over poorly rooted trees. The winds will also knock a significant amount of bright fall foliage off the trees.
The rain can come down hard enough to lead to urban flooding, which could be made worse where leaves come down and block storm drains from New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania through New England.
Motorists should expect delays on Friday into Saturday from downpours that can create poor visibility and cause excess water on the roads. Where leaves have fallen onto secondary roads in wooded areas, conditions can be extra slick.
This dose of drenching rain, which follows a Tuesday soaker in the Northeast, will be especially beneficial in New England, where rainfall deficits in some locations have topped 10 inches since June 1. Much of New England, upstate New York and central and western Pennsylvania have been struggling with abnormally dry to severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The storm is likely to usher in a dramatic temperature swing. In New England, temperatures may be at their highest levels of the entire weekend during Friday night and could surge well into the 50s and 60s F, only to plummet 20 degrees or more from on Saturday.
It is during the latter part of this rainstorm when a quick change to accumulating snow on Saturday could occur over the interior mountains of the region.
Precipitation rates during the storm will be heavy to intense so even if it snows for only a couple of hours at the end, that could be enough to bring a couple of inches of snow to the peaks and ridges in wooded or grassy areas.
"There is even a chance that snowflakes mixed with rain could dip to some low elevations in the Mohawk, upper Hudson and Connecticut river valleys on Saturday," Wimer said.
Even though a major snowstorm is not projected in this case, the Northeast has had its share of winter weather in past Octobers. The earliest major snowstorm on record for the region occurred on Oct. 4, 1987, when over a foot of snow buried parts of New York state and New England.
Related:
The storm will quickly exit the mid-Atlantic during Friday night and New England later Saturday. The burst of chilly air that accompanies it will also be quick to leave this weekend. Where the sun comes back out Saturday afternoon in coastal areas of the mid-Atlantic, and on Sunday in areas farther north, temperatures are likely to rebound significantly. However, there can be a frost or freeze in the normally cold spots during Saturday night as winds are forecast to drop off quickly.
Highs Saturday are forecast to range from the upper 30s over the highest elevations that get snow to near 60 around the Chesapeake Bay. Highs on Sunday are projected to be near 50 over the higher mountains in the Northeast to the upper 60s to near 70 around the Chesapeake Bay. Normal high temperatures for the middle of October range from the mid-50s across northern New England to near 70 in southeastern Virginia.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo