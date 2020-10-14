High winds kill 1, cut power to thousands in western US
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Oct. 14, 2020 10:30 AM
|
Updated Oct. 14, 2020 10:30 AM
Cold and blustery conditions will move in during the middle of the week, but the coldest weather will develop on Friday.
One person was killed by a falling tree amid a high wind event in western Washington, according to KOMO-TV in Seattle. The news station said the victim, a man in his 30s, had been clearing a driveway of storm debris along the Key Peninsula Highway in Pierce County, located southwest of Seattle. At one point more than 120,000 were without power, according to the news station.
Around Seattle, a tree said to be 200 years old was toppled and fell onto a parked car and lifted up concrete that covered its roots. No injuries were reported, KOMO-TV said.
Additionally, a 737 pilot reported being struck by lightning at an elevation of 18,000 feet near Seattle, according to KOMO-TV. No damage to the plane was reported.
The storm that triggered the fierce winds was part of the same weather system that also brought drenching rain and high-country snow in the Northwest. Now, forecasters said as the system pivots eastward, winds will continue to howl over a 700,000-square-mile area of the Rockies and Plains into Wednesday night as a storm marking the leading edge of colder air slices across the northern tier of the central United States.
Frequent wind gusts ranging from 40 to 70 mph are in store from Idaho and Montana to the Dakotas, Wyoming, Colorado, western Nebraska and northeastern Utah. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 90 mph is anticipated through the passes and along the eastern slopes of the mountains in Wyoming and Colorado.
Gusts as high as 83 mph were reported near Centennial, Wyoming, during Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). In central and western Montana, gusts frequented 60 to 70 mph Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
"Winds this strong can create dangerous conditions on the highways with high-profile vehicles, such as trucks and campers, which are at great risk for rolling over," AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said.
High wind watches and warnings were in effect from the NWS across a large swath of the Rockies and Plains on Wednesday.
With winds generally blowing form the west in this situation, any stretches of highway that run north to south will experience the greatest crosswinds and highest chance of rollovers. Travel along Interstate 25 can be especially hazardous in these conditions.
Power outages are likely and can be extensive. The high winds will break tree limbs and knock over poorly rooted trees. Property damage can occur and loose objects in yards and fields can become airborne projectiles.
And recent weather conditions have set the stage for another danger from the howling winds. A lack of precipitation in recent days, weeks and even months in some locations has created dry brush. Any spark from power equipment, electrical lines and open flames can lead to erratic and fast-moving wildfire behavior in the forests and grasslands in the region.
The fire danger extends well south of the high-wind area. Portions of New Mexico and the western portions of western Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas are at risk due to a combination of factors including breezy conditions and heat.
People will need to be extremely careful when using outdoor power equipment and avoid parking their vehicle over tall brush as the hot exhaust system can quickly start a blaze. Due to the quick winds threatening to fan the flames, promptly reporting any downed power lines or smoke to local authorities and fire departments will be crucial.
Winds will begin to ease up some on Wednesday night, but conditions could remain quite blustery over the Rockies and High Plains into Thursday.
But, on Thursday, blustery conditions associated with a wave of chillier air can also raise the wildfire risk over portions of the Mississippi Valley and Midwest, where brush remains dry.
Some of the jet stream energy associated with the midweek storm over the Central states will be drawn into a storm that forms in the Northeast and produces heavy rain, high winds and high-elevation snow to end this week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.