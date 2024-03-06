Weekend rainstorm to end with snow for some in Northeast

The caboose in a train of storms may bring not only a surge in heavy rain and urban flooding in the Northeast, but then a quick flip to colder air and even accumulating snow in some interior locations.

Copied

Several areas of the country could endure weather-related travel delays on March 7.

Following a storm that will bring drenching rain and slow commutes into Thursday, a new storm will swing through the Northeast just in time for the weekend which will trigger more travel problems related to localized flooding and even snow for some areas as it turns colder, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Midweek storm to dumps rain from Carolinas to coastal Maine

The second rainstorm of the week will move off the Atlantic coast by way of Maine into Thursday evening.

In much of the area from the Carolinas to Maine, 1-2 inches of rain fell in 12 hours. However, some coastal locations from eastern North Carolina to Long Island, New York and into southern New England picked up 2-3 inches of rain.

This image of the northeastern United States was captured at mid-morning on Thursday, Mar. 7, 2024. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

A gradual drying and clearing process will continue into Friday in the wake of the midweek storm.

Break between storms to end the week

Friday may end up being the best day of the week for travel and outdoor plans throughout the Eastern Seaboard.

The region will be between two large storms -- the one that will have recently departed and a new, complex storm gathering moisture and strength over the Central states.

As that new storm system approaches on Saturday, parts of eastern and northern New England may squeeze out a dry start to the weekend. The break will allow runoff to ease and small streams to recede a bit; however, the ground will remain saturated.

Weekend storm duo to start warm then finish cold

There are two storms that AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking that will converge on the Northeast this weekend.

On Saturday, the first storm will pull warm air through much of the Atlantic coast and into the Appalachians, AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said. The system will tap into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean and wring it out over the Northeast.

A slight wedge of cold air across eastern Canada may allow a period of snow over the northern tier of New England late Saturday and Saturday night.

"In much of the Northeast, it will feel more like early April rather than March, despite the impending rain," Bauer stated.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

"Drenching rain may be accompanied by thunderstorms that can advance northeastward from the mid-Atlantic into southern New England, raising concerns for urban and small stream flooding and leading rises along some area rivers," Bauer said.

Travel could be slow and hazardous in many areas along the coast on Saturday night, with pouring rain leading to poor visibility and ponding on the roads.

During the period from Saturday night to Sunday, the second part of the storm duo will dive southeastward from western Ontario and across the Great Lakes.

Heavy rain is likely to end abruptly in the mid-Atlantic on Saturday night, progressing to southern New England by early Sunday morning as dry air sweeps in from the west.

"As the two storms combine, the injection of colder air will trigger a change to wet snow or snow showers over the central and northern Appalachians from Saturday night to Sunday morning and then even some bands of lake-effect snow around the eastern Great Lakes on Sunday," Bauer explained.

Warm road conditions are likely to confine regional slippery conditions from snow to the highest elevations from West Virginia to western Pennsylvania and western and northern New York and New England on Sunday. Some exceptions are possible on Sunday as snow showers erupt.

"Up to several inches of wet snow may accumulate on grassy areas over the ridges during the weekend's second half, mainly over the Adirondack, Green and White mountains," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said, adding, "That snow may provide a boost to ski resorts in the region following a week where a significant thaw has occurred."

Since the air will turn colder much faster several thousand feet up, as opposed to near ground level, flurries may evolve into locally heavy snow showers and snow squalls during Sunday midday and afternoon from West Virginia and northern Virginia to Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey and much of New York state.

The snow showers may bring a sudden drop in visibility and may cause roads to transition from dry to wet to slushy in a flash on Sunday. Brief bursts of rain and wet snow may reach to Interstate 95 from New York City to Philadelphia and Baltimore later in the day.

With the combination of the colder air and wind gusts frequenting 40-50 mph from Sunday to Monday, it will feel more like early February all over again in much of the Northeast. Accuweather RealFeel® Temperatures will dip into the single digits and teens over the interior Northeast and the 20s to 30s in the mid-Atlantic coastal areas. Wind gusts may get strong enough to trigger sporadic power outages.

As has been the case with most chilly outbreaks this winter, the cold shot will be brief, with conditions forecast to rebound to or above the historical average by the middle of next week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.