Northeast braces for cold snap, dangerous winds and snow squalls

Cold, harsh winds, snow squalls and possible power outages to sweep across northeastern United States from Sunday to Monday.

Copied

Several areas of the country could endure weather-related travel delays on March 8.

As much colder air moves in behind the latest rainstorm to affect the Northeast this weekend, winds will howl, and snow flurries will fly. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that dangerous conditions may develop on some highways where heavy snow squalls occur.

Often, the last storm in a series tends to be the strongest and is the most successful at pulling cold air in on its backside due to quickening winds. This weekend will be a prime example of just that.

As winds howl, trees may topple, power may flicker

Following areas of drenching rain and even thunderstorms from Saturday to early Sunday, depending on location, the intensifying storm will crank up the wind from the west and northwest during the latter part of the weekend. Winds may get strong enough to trigger power outages.

There have not been many strong wind events this past winter in the Northeast. In parts of the mid-Atlantic, this past winter may have had the least amount of wind since the winter of 1940-41, according to Climatologist Brian BrettSchneider, Ph.D.

Wind gusts will frequent 40-50 mph from the central Great Lakes to the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic coast on Sunday before expanding to New England by Sunday night. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust for the event is 70 mph and is most likely to occur over the higher terrain in the Northeast as well as along the eastern shores of lakes Erie, Ontario and Huron.

The strong winds will continue over much of the region on Monday but may ease around the central Great Lakes. Wind gusts may be at their peak on Monday from the central Appalachians and the mid-Atlantic to New England.

It may take until Monday night and Tuesday before the harsh winds ease over the rest of the Northeast. Wind gusts may be strong enough to break tree limbs and knock over poorly rooted trees. The combination of wet soil conditions, thawed ground from the lack of cold this winter and branches gaining weight from the flow of sap may increase the number of trees that topple.

Rush of cold air to trigger flurries and squalls

Consistent cold air has been lacking this winter from the Midwest to the Northeast and will continue to be the case in the coming weeks. Instead, quick shots of cold air have occurred, and a strengthening storm will deliver just that from Saturday night to Monday.

Rain will transition to snow over the higher ground and parts of the eastern Great Lakes, Alleghenies and northern New England as early as later Saturday night.

Warm road surface temperatures will likely prevent any slippery spots in the areas where snow manages to fall into Sunday morning. However, as colder air continues to drill in over the interior Northeast throughout the day and into the evening, snow will pick up in intensity over the higher terrain of the central Appalachians and eastern Great Lakes. Accumulating snow may ramp up quickly on grassy surfaces over higher elevations, where roads are likely to become slushy and slippery in spots.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

"Six inches of wet snow will accumulate on grassy areas over the ridges during the weekend's second half, mainly over the Adirondack, Green and White mountains," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. Up to a few inches of snow may also fall on the Alleghenies from West Virginia to western Pennsylvania.

"The snow may provide a boost to ski resorts in the region following a week where a significant thaw has occurred," Anderson added. This includes areas in western New York and northern New England.

The snowfall will tend to be more spotty over the intermediate and lower elevations of the interior Northeast with accumulating snow highly unlikely along Interstate 95 due to warm surfaces.

"As a strong disturbance at the middle levels of the atmosphere rolls through, it will tend to enhance shower activity to the point of triggering squalls from the central Appalachians to parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

Snow squalls are likely to result in spotty quick coatings even at some lower elevations from central Pennsylvania to central New England from Sunday to Sunday night.

"It's possible a small number of the heavier squalls produce thunder and lightning or thundersnow," Dombeck said.

For motorists venturing on highways such as the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the New York Thruway or Interstates 79, 80, 81 and 86 in particular, conditions may change rapidly from sunshine and dry roads one minute to a blizzardlike snow squall and a brief slushy accumulation. Conditions such as these have triggered deadly multi-vehicle accidents in the past.

Where the atmosphere is a bit warmer, the squalls will be in the form of mixed rain and wet snow closer to I-95 and perhaps even right to the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts Sunday night, Dombek said.

Bands of lake-effect snow that develop on Sunday will tend to persist and shift around into Monday. However, Monday will look and feel more like a midwinter day with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the single digits and teens across the interior and the teens and 20s closer to the coast to begin the day.

During the day Monday, snow showers will tend to become less frequent and diminish away from the Great Lakes.

As the cold winds ease, temperatures will rebound from west to east across the Great Lakes and Northeast from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Millions in the region will be looking forward to the extended stretch of dry weather that may last from Tuesday to Thursday over the interior Northeast and possibly even Friday or Saturday in some coastal locations.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.