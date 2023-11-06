Weather whiplash: Second snowfall of season to target Denver

Temperatures will continue to climb well above the historical average through Tuesday ahead of an abrupt change in the weather and another helping of snow.

The second accumulating snow for Denver in a little over a week is brewing as another push of chilly air approaches the region, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The quick-hitting snow and chill will follow three days in a row with high temperatures well into the 70s -- about 15 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit above the historical average -- from Sunday to Tuesday, Election Day.

Abrupt temperature changes are common in Denver, as well as along much of the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains. These swings can be dramatic and depend largely on which way the wind blows.

When air blows from the southwest or west, the air descends, is compressed and warms substantially, just like what is expected through Tuesday. Usually, dry conditions accompany a wind from the west and southwest.

However, when winds flip around to the east or northeast like they will from Wednesday to Thursday, the air ascends and cools, and moisture can be squeezed out of the atmosphere. Temperatures can plummet 20-40 degrees in a matter of a few hours or less.

The upcoming flip of the winds at midweek will bring colder air and some snow. However, temperatures will stop in the 20s and 30s in the region, as opposed to the single digits and teens that were measured during the last snow and cold outbreak in late October. That cold snap brought 6-10 inches of snow to the Denver metro area with higher amounts in the foothills and Front Range.

"This particular snow event coming Wednesday night to Thursday morning is likely to be much less intense for the Denver metro area, compared to the heavy snowfall from late October," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said.

Snow in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AccuWeather/Olivia Malachowicz)

The warmth ahead of the snow and temperatures not that far from freezing during the snow will tend to limit the accumulation outside of the mountains and foothills in this case, Wimer explained.

Some of the snow will melt as it falls in urban areas, especially on paved surfaces. Road conditions are likely to range from wet to slushy and snow-covered.

"The snow this week is likely to bring a coating to an inch or two across the Metro area with 3 to perhaps 6 inches farther to the west over the foothills 6-12 along the Front Range," Wimer added. Higher elevations are more likely to have more widespread slushy and snow-covered roads.

Because of the snow and dipping temperatures, motorists in the region and airline passengers traveling through Denver International Airport should anticipate travel delays for Thursday morning.

In the wake of the snowfall, high temperatures in the lower 50s are likely around Denver, so any snow will melt quickly.

The Denver area tends to get much of its snowfall in two different timeframes: one from late autumn to early winter and then another from late winter to spring. This happens as the storm track or jet stream moves southward through the area in the fall then back to the north in the spring. During the middle of the winter, the jet stream and much of the available moisture are typically farther to the south.

Denver averages about 4.5 inches of snow during November when the historical average temperature is still more than 20 degrees above freezing for the month.

