Temperature swings, fast-moving storms remain in the forecast for Northeast

Quick-hitting storms will continue to dart across the northern tier of the U.S. in the coming days and create brief lake-effect snow events and unleash strong wind gusts across parts of the Midwest and Northeast. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern is on the horizon, one that will favor periods of more persistent cold air as the storm track shifts southward.

"The month of November brought big swings in temperature, but those rounds of chill and warmth lasted for several days at a time," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said. "During the past week, the warm and cold air continued to fight for dominance over the area, but the duration of the temperature flips became much shorter. These fast-paced temperature flips will continue into the first part of next week."

Just a day or two after a storm that brought drenching rain and high winds to portions of the Midwest and much of the Northeast, a new storm system will come racing along at the end of this week.

A brief push of warmer air will shift from east to west from the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley on Friday to New England and the mid-Atlantic on Saturday. Temperatures will rebound into the 50s F for a time in Pittsburgh from Friday to Saturday after they were hovering in the upper 20s to the lower 30s on Thursday.

"Coming off the cold plunge from Thursday, temperatures will moderate, with highs back into the 50s to near 60 along the mid-Atlantic coast [expected] for Saturday," DeVore said. But the temperature moderation will come with some rain showers that will put a damper on the day, he added.

During the atmospheric handoff from colder air to milder air, just enough moisture will surge in with the storm to bring showers rather than snow to most locations. The snow from this storm will be confined mainly to the northern tier of the Plains and Midwest.

Rainfall will generally be light on Friday and Saturday, and a severe weather outbreak is not anticipated in the Southern states due to the limited moisture available to the storm. As Atlantic moisture flows into the region, a few downpours can lead to slow travel and douse holiday shoppers for a time along the East Coast on Saturday.

Winds will again kick up in the region. Most of the wind gusts will tend to fall into the 40- to 50-mph range, but a few gusts may reach 60 mph and perhaps 70 mph. At this force, sporadic power outages are possible, as well as some tree damage, meteorologists say. Holiday decorations could be toppled.

As drier air pushes back in for Sunday, temperatures do not look as cold immediately behind the storm compared to those that the last couple of storms have delivered, according to DeVore.

Yet another fast-moving storm will push from the Central states into the East during the early and middle part of next week, and mild air will pay a brief visit during this time. Areas of rain and breezy conditions will spread from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast from Tuesday to Wednesday.

How much longer will temperatures keep flip-flopping?

Much colder air that is forecast to build across Canada early next week has eyes on areas farther south in the central and eastern U.S. as the week progresses.

An upcoming pattern change later next week that will last through the middle of December may not only allow cold air to gain more of a foothold in the Midwest, Northeast and interior South, but a shift in the storm track could also create opportunities for snow much farther south.

"As storms continue to move in from the Western states, there may be one or more rounds of accumulating snow that set up from parts of the central and southern Plains to the Ohio Valley," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "One such storm may move along with a band of snow in the middle of the nation from Thursday to Friday."

"Depending on how much cold air hangs on in the vicinity of the storms, it is getting to be the time of the year to look for increasing chances of general accumulating snow for portions of the central and southern Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and southeastern New England regions," Rayno added. "The upcoming pattern fits the time of the year."

At the very least, storms that move along will attempt to bring snow farther south and closer to the coast than at any point so far this autumn. The storms may no longer just be rain producers for much of the Midwest and Northeast as well as parts of the interior South, AccuWeather forecasters say.

