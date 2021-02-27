Shot of snow to deliver slippery spots, cold for Plains, Midwest
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Feb. 27, 2021 2:45 PM EST
Extremely heavy snow fell across Snoqualmie Pass on Feb. 26, leaving many vehicles stuck along I-90 and causing transportation crews to work overtime to clear the way.
A swath of snow is forecast to streak across the northern tier of the country, opening the door for a blast of colder air to filter in from Canada.
A quick-moving storm is set to bring snow across South Dakota and far-northern Nebraska late Saturday afternoon, before spreading snow northeastward into Minnesota and northwestern Iowa Saturday night.
Snow is expected to reach the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas very early Sunday morning.
It will snow across much of Wisconsin and northern Michigan starting Sunday morning and continuing through the afternoon before winding down.
"This storm could pack a punch, and is likely to produce a narrow, but heavy band of snow across the region," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.
Benz went on to explain that, in this heavy band of snow, snowfall rates could surpass one inch per hour in parts of Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
It is in that zone that snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 15 inches.
The storm will be moving quickly, and, as such, snow is expected to only last approximately 12 hours in most locations.
"The snow will come down fast and furious, but thankfully not for a long period of time. So, while roads become snow-covered at times later tonight and tomorrow, travel conditions should recover rather quickly in the wake of the storm," added Benz.
Even after snow has ended by later on Sunday, one more quick burst of snow is possible in some of the same locations on Sunday night.
Only a quick inch or two of snow is expected, but in places like northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, this will be in addition to the first round of snow.
The second round of quick-hitting snow may allow for slippery conditions on roads and sidewalks that will linger into Monday morning.
Snow piling up parts of the area will make slow strides towards pulling some cities closer to their average winter snowfall.
In Minneapolis, approximately 54 inches of snow is average during a winter; however, this winter, since Oct. 1, 43 inches has fallen. The city of Marquette, Michigan, has recorded 93.2 inches of snow since Oct. 1, but this is still shy of their average 145 inches of snow per winter.
In both cities, accumulating snow can occur as late as early May, depending on the year.
The waves of snow will help to usher in a spell of chillier weather across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest into Monday.
After mild day on Saturday, with temperature soaring above normal into the middle and upper 40s in the afternoon, cold air is forecast to move in along with and following the snow Sunday.
Temperatures in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Minneapolis will likely struggle to reach the freezing mark on Sunday.
Fargo, North Dakota, Minneapolis and Green Bay, Wisconsin, are all expected to only reach the 20-degree mark by Monday.
"Temperatures of this magnitude are, on average, 5-10 degrees below normal for late February or early March," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
The cold air invasion will be brief, as the mild air across the central Plains pushes northward back into the region by Tuesday.
Another shot of cold air may reach the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes for the first weekend of March.
