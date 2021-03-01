Snow squalls, frigid conditions to start off spring in Northeast
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Mar. 1, 2021 5:21 AM EST
Visitors to the New York side of Niagara Falls were treated to a fun sight as a rainbow formed over the frozen falls on Feb. 21.
Despite the start of meteorological spring on Monday, residents across the Northeast may be left wondering why the weather will not feel much like spring in the coming days.
A mixture of wet and wintry weather moved into the Northeast during the weekend.
Snow and sleet dotted the ground in parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Saturday morning, but did not last long as temperatures rose above the freezing mark.
A steadier and heavier snowfall moved from eastern New York and up through New England through Saturday afternoon. Snow total reports of 2 inches or more stretched from north of Albany, New York, and northwestern Massachusetts up into central Maine.
After a reprieve from the wet weather for most Saturday night, another wave of rain moved in on Sunday and continued to dampen the region for the Monday morning commute.
Cold air will follow the rain, creating a return of wintry and windy conditions into Tuesday.
Helping to deliver the cold air will be a quick-moving area of snow pushing through the Great Lakes through Monday night.
"As this very cold air moves over the modestly warm lakes, heavier snow showers will develop downwind. Snow squalls will be possible late Monday afternoon and continuing into Monday evening, especially across Upstate New York," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rossio.
Snow squalls are sudden and intense bursts of snow and wind that can bring dangerous conditions for travelers very quickly.
"Some of the squalls this week will be intense enough to threaten whiteout conditions and drop visibility to near zero at times," added Rossio.
It is possible for a quick coating of snow to accumulate in some locations for a brief time. Road conditions will be slippery as well leading to possible travel delays.
Given the pattern and wind flow on Monday and Monday night, one major roadway that could be impacted is the New York Thruway. Interstates 80, 81 and 86 could also experience a burst of heavier snow.
Motorists, on highways or on secondary roads, will want to be hyper aware of their surroundings and watch for a drastic change in visibility and road conditions.
Snow showers, which are less likely to be as heavy, will have a farther reach, across parts of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. In the majority of these areas, little accumulation is expected. However, some higher elevations, where it's cold enough, might see a quick coating, especially on grassy surfaces.
It is possible that a quick snow shower or flurry could reach parts of eastern Pennsylvania and northwestern New Jersey.
Behind the snow showers and squalls, a shot of colder air that will first reach the Midwest is forecast to settle into the Northeast for Monday night and Tuesday.
Cities like Philadelphia and New York City, after having a couple days near the 50-degree mark, will be stuck in the 30s on Tuesday. Across New York state and New England, temperatures will hold in the 20s. For the beginning of March, temperatures of this level are as much as 10 to 20 degrees below normal.
Factoring in strong wind gusts on the order of 30-50 mph across the region, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are likely to be in the single-digits and below zero for a large part of the Northeast during Tuesday morning -- quite a shock for those who will be heading out the door for work or school.
Temperatures in most locations are forecast to rebound by Wednesday, returning to more normal conditions for early March. However, AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting another wave of colder air later in the week.
