Series of storms and persistent cold to grip the West through midweek

AccuWeather forecasters say the unsettled weather pattern will likely persist across California through mid-March.

In the aftermath of the record-setting rain and snow across the Pacific Coast late last week, forecasters say that a stormy pattern will persist across the West as March begins.

During the first half of this week, a broad southward dip in the jet stream will help to guide coastal storms into the Pacific Northwest and California. By late week, the pattern will turn slightly more moderate along the California coast as the jet stream becomes less amplified over the Western states. Given the hefty impacts felt by the stormy pattern

"A continuation of cold and unsettled conditions are expected along the West Coast through midweek this week as waves of energy and moisture dive in from the Pacific," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

On Sunday, a quick-moving frontal boundary will continue to bring coastal rain and hefty snow totals to the prominent western mountains such as the Cascades, Sierra Range and the northern Rockies. By Sunday evening, a new storm will make its debut along southern Washington, Oregon and Northern California coasts, eventually spreading impacts to inland regions as the day continues.

The storm's associated cold front will track southward Sunday night into Monday, generating renewed rounds of snow and rain from Washington to portions of Central and Southern California. Although any additional rain or snow in areas of California will be impactful as they continue to clean up the aftermath of last week's storm, forecasters say that even though the weather pattern this week will remain active, it may be less extreme in some ways.

"The features to push into the West Coast during the first half of this week will not contain near as much moisture as the storm last week," stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

By Tuesday night, snow and rain will begin to shift out of Washington and portions of northern Oregon and focus mainly across California and the Southwest.

"Across the lower terrain, a consistently wet pattern is expected in places like the San Francisco Bay Area, many locations in the San Joaquin Valley and even into the Los Angeles Basin into midweek," explained Buckingham.

Cities like Fresno, California, are forecast to have rounds of showers through midweek. Last Friday, the city observed around 2.16 inches of rain over 24 hours, with rainfall totals on Saturday adding an additional 0.69 of an inch.

Locations across the higher terrain and mountain passes of Northern California, like Lassen Park, Donner Pass and Echo Pass, could see upwards of 3-4 feet of snow from Sunday to Wednesday, with snow levels falling dramatically by Monday.

Buckingham pointed out that although snow levels will continue to remain low Monday and Tuesday, they can bottom out on Wednesday as the core of the cold air shifts into California. Snow levels could drop as low as 1,000 feet above sea level in some spots as the turbulent pattern continues in the Golden State.

Other notable passes throughout the California Sierra range, such as Carson and Tioga, can receive snow amounts ranging from 4-6 feet from Sunday to Wednesday, making for travel delays, road closures and near-impossible travel in some locations.

"Snow can be heavy across the westward-facing foothills of the Sierra up to Donner Pass and into the lower Sierra Nevada Monday and Tuesday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer. Bauer added that snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour at times could lead to possible road closures and avalanche risk.

Into Wednesday morning, the storm will continue to push across Southern California and the interior Southwest.

The Grapevine along Interstate 5 could be shut down once again at some point midweek due to additional heavy snow. On Saturday, the Grapevine through Tejon Pass was shut down after ice, and heavy snow closed the roadway in both directions. Officials from CalTrans announced that crews have continually worked through Saturday night to clear snow with the goal of reopening at some point Sunday morning.

"These storms occurring in the final days of meteorological winter will continue to beef up the seasonal snowfall totals across the western mountain ranges. To date, the entire Sierra Nevada Range is at over 140% of its seasonal average, which typically runs through April 1," stated Buckingham.

