Potent storm set to deliver colder air, heavy snow to western US

A storm system will bring rain showers and chilly weather to the western U.S. before another storm takes aim at the region early next week.

A significant shift toward colder conditions is in store for the western United States through the middle of the week and AccuWeather forecasters are tracking a storm and monitoring the potential for a foot of snow or more to fall across some high-elevation locations.

On the heels of a storm at the jet stream level of the atmosphere that will track across the United States-Mexico border through Monday before lifting northward into the Plains, a separate storm will arrive in the Pacific Northwest and deliver rain and some areas of snow that are likely to continue at times through at least Monday evening.

This new storm will carry a potent cold front through the region, possibly allowing temperatures to crash quickly enough for rain to end as a period of accumulating snow in cities such as Seattle and Portland, Oregon, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Even though any snow totals within these urban areas are expected to remain around or below an inch, even a relatively minor snow accumulation would represent a notable event in Portland, which has only recorded 0.2 of an inch of snow in December and no accumulating snow since Jan. 1.

As the storm progresses to the south and east it will strengthen and areas of snow will expand, while at the same time, the atmosphere will trend colder. The conditions will set the stage for robust snow across a large part of the western half of the country, AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

From 1 to 3 feet of snow will pile up over the Colorado Rockies. However, even cities just east of the mountains, such as Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado, are likely to receive heavy snowfall.

Much of that snow may fall in a matter of several hours.

"Denver can receive a notable thump of snow from this storm over the course of about 36 hours," Gilbert said. The heaviest snow that falls in Denver from Tuesday night to Wednesday night may fall during the day on Wednesday, when much of the forecast 6-10 inches of snow may pile up.

The southern extent of the expected snowfall is also noteworthy in that it could make a real dent in some of the snow deficits that have built up for parts of the Southwest this season.

"One such example is Albuquerque, New Mexico, which has recorded less than an inch of snow since October," Gilbert said. "Typically, at this point in February, the city would have picked up about 6 inches of snow."

If a plowable snowfall event does come to pass within these previously spared parts of the Southwest, difficult travel conditions may linger well after the storm concludes. This is due to a combination of factors that should maximize impacts as the storm pulls away to the northeast.

"Winds will pick up in intensity across the Rockies as the storm gains strength into midweek. Travel may become tricky across the region as the combination of steady snow and some stronger winds can reduce visibility significantly," Gilbert explained. At the height of the event Tuesday into Wednesday, wind gusts may top 50 mph in portions of Arizona and New Mexico.

Motorists should expect wintry travel, lengthy delays and possible road closures to ramp up from Tuesday to Thursday along portions of interstate highways 25, 40, 70 and 80 over the Intermountain West.

Even as the snow winds down over the West, the storm is expected to strengthen even further and deliver impacts across much of the central and eastern parts of the U.S. through the end of the week. Snow will expand from the Rockies to the Upper Midwest and at the same time a multiday severe weather event will unfold in the South Central and Southeastern states.

As for the West, temperatures will slowly trend upward late this week and into next weekend.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.