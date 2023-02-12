2 storms to unload swaths of snow, snarl travel in north-central US

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. A storm system will push accumulating snow into the northern Plains and the threat of severe weather into the southern Plains this week.

The same two storms poised to spark more rounds of severe weather over the South Central states and snow for the interior West this week will bring bands of travel-snarling snow from portions of the central Plains to the Upper Midwest this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

While the first storm will bring some snow to the interior West into Monday night, it really will not hit its stride in terms of wintry conditions until it reaches the northern tier of the Central states from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

The first and overall weaker of the two storms coming this week will bring 3-6 inches of snow from northeastern South Dakota to much of northern Minnesota later Tuesday to Wednesday. Fargo, North Dakota, will be one of the most populated locations to be in the thick of accumulating snow from the storm.

However, travel over much of Interstate 29 in the Dakotas and 94 in central Minnesota and eastern North Dakota will be slippery. The slippery conditions will end up being well north and west of Minneapolis from this first storm.

The second storm will likely be much more disruptive over a long stretch of the Central states from Wednesday to Thursday, forecasters say. The snow band from mid- to late week will set up hundreds of miles farther to the southeast, compared to the storm from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Heavy snow will fall along a 1,200-mile stripe from eastern Colorado to northern Michigan and will affect hundreds of miles of interstates 29, 35, 70, 80, 90 and 94. In this zone, a general 6-12 inches of snow is in store with local amounts between 12 and 18 inches.

After dumping feet of snow on the Colorado Rockies, a significant amount of snow will fall on Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Enough snow to make for slippery travel is also anticipated in the Kansas City, Missouri, area, as well as Minneapolis and Madison, Wisconsin.

At this time, snow is likely to avoid the major airline hubs of Chicago and Detroit, but aircraft and crews caught up in the snow at stops farther to the north and west, such as Denver, can have a ripple effect on flights in the Midwest and throughout the country.

As the storm strengthens upon moving northeastward over the Central states from Wednesday night to Thursday night, increasing winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. It is conceivable that blizzard conditions could develop for at time from portions of northeastern Iowa to northern Michigan. The blowing and drifting snow will create an additional challenge for road crews to keep roads open in the region, especially in the vast open spaces.

In both of the storm's southern and eastern warm sectors, rounds of severe weather are anticipated, forecasters say. However, it is the second and stronger storm of the two that has the greatest risk of producing intense thunderstorms that can pose a significant threat to lives and property from Wednesday to Thursday.

A longer break from snow and severe weather will follow the second storm over the Central states with several days of quiet conditions likely from Friday through next weekend.

