Pacific storm train to begin rolling this weekend, bring big cooldown to the West

The lead car of the storm train will gradually spread rain across western Washington and Oregon through Saturday before gaining forward momentum and expanding precipitation into the northern Rockies by Sunday.

Multiple storms will move through the Northwest through the end of the month, bringing rain, strong winds and high-elevation snow while also providing welcome relief from summerlike heat farther south.

"Storms will roll into the Northwest from the Pacific Ocean every couple of days," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok said.

The lead car of the storm train will spread rain across western Washington and Oregon from Friday night through Saturday before gaining forward momentum and expanding precipitation into the northern Rockies by Sunday.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall along the coastline of northwestern Oregon and Washington this weekend, with 1-3 inches possible.

"There can be localized flooding, mainly in low-lying and poor drainage areas," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said.

For places along the Interstate 5 corridor from Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, the impending storm is expected to bring the most significant rainfall from a single event yet this season, with a couple of inches possible by early next week.

"So far, locations in northwestern Washington, such as Olympia and Seattle, have collected only around 35% of their typical monthly rainfall for October, so this storm may help boost moisture before the month ends," Glenny said.

October is the month that historical average precipitation rises significantly in the Pacific Northwest following the typical drop in wet weather during the summer months.

Winds will increase as the storm moves inland, gusting between 30 and 50 mph along the coast and over the ridgetops, with breezy conditions expected at lower elevations. The blustery weather may initially heighten the fire risk and erratic wildfire behavior before any rain.

"Fires across Oregon and Idaho will slowly be contained in this pattern," Pastelok said.

A plunge of chilly air behind the storm will cause snow levels to fall in the Cascades and northern Rockies later Sunday into early next week. Travel along I-90's Snoqualmie Pass may become slippery for a time as temperatures fall to near freezing with some snow expected on Sunday night.

Glenny warned that less-traveled secondary roads may be at a greater risk of slick spots.

By Monday and Tuesday of next week, cold air will plunge across the interior West, and accumulating snow will take aim at the high terrain of Utah, Wyoming and Colorado.

"Ski areas will start to build their snowpack," Pastelok said.

Residents of the Desert Southwest who have been sweltering all month in temperatures more typical of summertime will be pleased to hear that the cooler air will arrive by Tuesday. In Phoenix, where temperature departures so far this month have been around 8 degrees above the historical average, highs in the 70s are projected next Tuesday and Wednesday. Following days in the 80s, Las Vegas will cool into the 60s.

"This will be a cooler pattern compared to early and mid-October," Pastelok said.

Another storm is poised to dive into the Northwest during the middle and latter part of next week, around the time of Halloween. This storm may bring a more substantial hit of snow for the Cascades and northern Rockies.

AccuWeather's long-range experts expect the storm train to keep rolling right into the first weekend of November.

