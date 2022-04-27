Frosty weather, pockets of snow return to Northeast
Last weekend's warmth seems like a distant memory in the Northeast as freezing conditions and even some snow chill the region into late week.
By
Alyssa Smithmyer, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Apr. 27, 2022 7:55 AM EDT
|
Updated Apr. 27, 2022 7:55 AM EDT
A dip in the jet stream will deliver chilly air to the Northeast that could allow for some light snowfall across part of the region’s interior.
The return of brisk conditions is expected across the Northeast through the end of the week as a southward dip in the jet stream ushers in cooler weather and the threat of high-elevation snow over the region's interior.
Following the above-average temperatures this past weekend, residents from the mid-Atlantic states to New England might be eager to find out when springlike temperatures will return.
The daytime temperatures observed on Saturday and Sunday cannot return soon enough for those who favor the warmer weather. Daytime highs reached into the 70s and 80s in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. Dry weather allowed residents to enjoy outdoor activities and the long-awaited first annual lawn mowing for some landscaping enthusiasts.
In stark comparison to last weekend, on Wednesday, daytime highs across the Northeast will range between 20 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit lower than the temperatures last weekend.
Highs are expected to only reach into the upper 30s F throughout portions of northeastern Pennsylvania and parts of New York state, and into the 40s and 50s across Ohio, West Virginia, and the coastal Northeast states.
As colder air streams southward from Canada into the Northeast, there will likely be an uptick in winds across the region, with sustained wind speeds ranging between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. As a result, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures on Wednesday can dip as low as the 20s F in places like Erie, Pennsylvania, and Buffalo, New York. In comparison, residents in Pittsburgh can anticipate temperatures that feel like they are in the 30s F.
As of early Wednesday morning, freeze warnings and frost advisories were in place from Iowa to Virginia that warned of near-freezing to subfreezing overnight temperatures.
Freeze watches have been issued ahead of the cold conditions in south-central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and northern Virginia, late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Overnight lows can drop to between 30-32 degrees F in Hagerstown, Maryland, and Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
People that planted temperature-sensitive plants outside over the recent warm weekend will need to take the necessary precautions at night.
"With the recent warmth, the growing season has already begun across much of the Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and southern New England. As a result, any sensitive vegetation will be at risk for damage with frost or subfreezing temperatures," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
It is not unheard of for this region of the United States to have freezing temperatures this late in the season, mentioned Douty. In previous years, cities like Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Chicago and Louisville, Kentucky, have reported freezing temperatures from early to mid-May.
In addition to the drop in temperatures, snow showers can make an appearance in the interior Northeast on Wednesday and Wednesday night.
On Wednesday, any wintry precipitation will likely be light in nature and can mix with rain showers across the lower levels in northern Pennsylvania and New York. Occasional flurries can linger into Wednesday evening across parts of New York state. At the same time, periods of snow can fall throughout the night in the higher terrain of Vermont, New Hampshire, and western Maine. Forecasters say that snowfall can persist on Thursday across portions of western Maine.
Accumulations from Wednesday to Thursday will generally range from 1 to 3 inches across the higher elevations of northwestern Pennsylvania and the Adirondack, Berkshire, Green and White Mountains.
"There remains a concern for a few heavier snow showers across northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York during the day on Wednesday. Although with temperatures expected to be above freezing, this event will be more of a concern for sudden reductions in visibility rather than making for slick roadways," explained Douty.
Locally higher amounts ranging from 3 to 6 inches will be possible in far western Maine along the Quebec border with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches.
"Outside of the snow across western and northern Maine into northern New Hampshire, snow accumulation will be spotty across the region and largely confined to higher elevations," noted Douty.
By Friday, temperatures throughout the mid-Atlantic region will begin to trend higher and closer to typical values for the end of April. The jet stream position will shift and steer warmer air from the south into the Ohio Valley and the mid-Atlantic region. By the end of the weekend, many cities will have daytime highs reaching near or even slightly above average.
Forecasters say that Saturday should be a pleasant day for outdoor activities as temperatures continue to rebound and dry conditions prevail. Highs on Saturday are expected to range mainly in the 60s throughout portions of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic region, while getting into the 50s in New England.
To kick off the month of May, widespread daytime temperatures in the 60s will be across much of the Northeast. Temperatures in cities like Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., will have a chance of climbing to 70 degrees on Sunday. However, occasional showers are expected to arrive across the mid-Atlantic region late Sunday afternoon and evening.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo