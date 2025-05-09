Will the Northeast catch a rain break in time for Mother’s Day?

A break from the recent stretch of cloudy, damp weather is on the way, but AccuWeather meteorologists say it will not last through the upcoming week.

AccuWeather long-range expert Joe Lundberg was live on the AccuWeather Network on May 9 with a look ahead to next week.

A storm clearing out of the Northeast this weekend will pave the way for sunshine and seasonable spring temperatures just in time to celebrate moms and mother figures alike on Sunday.

"A zone of high pressure over the Northeast will set the stage for a sunny and comfortable Mother’s Day," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

Rain will linger across New England on Saturday as drier air noses southward into the mid-Atlantic. By Sunday, the entire region will be largely free of cloud cover and wet conditions.

"Many areas across the interior of New England, New York state and northern Pennsylvania will start off chilly on Sunday morning with temperatures in the 30s F, so Mom may need a jacket if you are taking her out to breakfast," Pydynowski said.

Sensitive plants or flowers may need to be covered or brought indoors on Saturday and Sunday nights to prevent possible damage.

"By Sunday afternoon, plenty of sunshine will boost temperatures into the 60s and 70s across much of the Northeast, making for great conditions for an afternoon cookout or picnic," Pydynowski said.

Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and New York City are expected to string together three consecutive dry days from Saturday through Monday, a welcome reprieve following the daily bouts of rain during the first full week of May. The weather observation site in Central Park has recorded 2.10 inches of rain as of May 8, which is 208% of the month-to-date historical average rainfall.

"The consecutive dry days in these areas will give plenty of flexibility for catching up on lawn maintenance, outdoor exercise, yard sales, college graduations and sports-related activities," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Changes will be on the horizon heading into the middle of next week as a storm drenching the Southeast through the weekend crawls northward Tuesday into Wednesday.

"Moisture will move across parts of the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, resulting in increased rain chances," Pydynowski said.

The slow-moving nature of the storm and light winds in the atmosphere can result in downpours that sit over the same area for several hours, increasing the risk of localized flooding. A few stronger thunderstorms are also possible along the Southeast coast, perhaps as far north as the Delmarva Peninsula.

