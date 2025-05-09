Southern California braces for hottest weather of the year so far

A brief taste of summer will send temperatures soaring to the highest levels yet this year in Southern California, AccuWeather forecasters say.

Copied

Downtown Los Angeles and surrounding areas of Southern California will experience a brief taste of summer into the weekend as temperatures soar to the highest levels yet this year, AccuWeather forecasters say.

The same pattern responsible for bringing a surge of summerlike weather to the North Central states will also boost temperatures across California but for a shorter period of time. Highs will be 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit above historical averages through Sunday.

Temperatures in downtown Los Angeles are expected to peak in the lower 90s F on Saturday, falling just short of the daily record of 95 degrees set in 1934. If reached, it would mark L.A.'s first 90-degree day of the year, unless the city reaches that mark on Friday afternoon. This is right on track with climatology as the mean first 90-degree day in the City of Angels is May 9.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER AP

Burbank, California, will approach the century mark at the start of the weekend, smashing the daily record of 95 set in 1981. Palm Springs, California, a typical hot spot with a historical average high in the lower 90s at this time of the year, may approach 110.

"It will definitely feel summerlike," AccuWeather Meteorologist Gwen Fieweger said, adding that anyone participating in outdoor activities will need to take precautions to lessen the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Those looking to beat the heat may want to head to the coast, where some fog and a sea breeze will keep temperatures lower than areas farther inland, Fieweger noted.

The sizzling conditions will extend northward into California's Central Valley, with Fresno also getting a taste of near-record high temperatures by Saturday.

Some cooling will begin to arrive on Sunday as a storm drops southward into the Northwest, but temperatures will stay above historical averages.

"Starting Monday, a more notable cooldown will take place," Fieweger said. Temperatures throughout Central and Southern California will return to levels more typical of the middle of May then drop farther by Tuesday to readings 5-10 degrees below the historical average.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.