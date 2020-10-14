New storm to bring another helping of heavy snow to Canadian Rockies
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 15, 2020 11:46 AM
It will be feeling more like winter across the Canadian Rockies this weekend, as AccuWeather meteorologists forecast more snow and the coldest air since April.
One winter storm already crashed through western Canada this week, bringing heavy rain to the coast of British Columbia and spreading snow across the inland mountainous terrain of British Columbia and Alberta.
Jasper National Park in western Alberta's Rocky Mountains received some of highest snowfall totals with an accumulation around 20 cm (7.9 inches) by Wednesday afternoon.
Alberta's 511 transportation website reported the official seasonal closure of several roadways surrounding Jasper National Park on Tuesday, one of the first signs of winter returning to the region.
Widespread reports of 10-20 cm (about 4-8 inches) of snow were reported across the higher peaks of the Canadian Rockies, but even in the lower elevations, a few centimeters fell. Calgary reported about 5 cm (2 inches) of snow with the storm, the first significant winterlike one of the season for the region.
Another storm is set to bring additional snowfall to the region through the weekend.
A storm will come crashing into the central British Columbia coast late Thursday night, spreading wet weather across the province Friday and Friday night.
Once again, snow will target eastern British Columbia and western Alberta, but it will spill southeastward into cities such as Calgary and into the northern U.S., reaching cities such as Great Falls, Montana.
With this round of snow, snowfall accumulations will likely reach farther north in British Columbia. Widespread snow amounts of 10-20 cm (about 4-8 inches) are likely from Highway 15 in central British Columbia all the way to the Alberta-Montana border.
Just like the last storm, the heaviest snow will be reserved for the highest peaks of the Canadian Rockies. This is where an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 38 cm (15 inches) of snow is most likely.
The snow will continue to dive southeastward through the interior Northwest and northern Plains of the United States through Saturday. A few centimeters (or a couple of inches) will be possible in this area.
In addition to gusty winds extending from Alberta into the northern tier of the United States with this storm, a rush of arctic air will follow, making it feel much cooler across much of the region by the weekend.
Parts of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan will be stuck below zero C (32 F) for high temperatures during the weekend, with mountainous regions expecting temperatures as low as minus 18 C (zero F) by Sunday night.
AccuWeather meteorologists forecast that Calgary will struggle to reach zero C (32 F) in the afternoons this weekend, with overnight low temperatures near minus 10 C (14 F). Those temperatures are more common in the months of December or January.
Late-season cold shots last spring suppressed temperatures in Calgary, with highs being held well below zero degrees Celsius (32 F) for several days this past April. The latest of these dates was April 12, when the city's temperature topped out at only 2 below zero C (28 F).
This plunge of cold will trickle farther to the southeast, allowing the deep cold to encompass much of the northern Plains and Midwest of the United States later this week.
As the colder air holds over the region, additional rounds of lighter snow are forecast to dive across western Canada into early next week. Several weaker storms are likely to move into the area, and while forecasters say they will be less impactful, the storms could still bring some fresh blankets of snow, especially to the higher elevations like Jasper and Banff national parks.
AccuWeather release its comprehensive Canada Winter Forecast for the 2020-2021 season on Wednesday.
A mountain range inside Banff National Park is seen in the early morning in Lake Louise, Alberta December 2, 2010. The national park, Canada's oldest, is situated in the Rocky Mountains. (REUTERS/Andy Clark)
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
