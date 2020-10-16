Winter weather to visit several north-central states throughout weekend
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 16, 2020 7:18 AM
Cold air will remain in place into the weekend, which means snow could fall in some areas as a storm moves through.
In the wake of a cold front, residents in the north-central United States endured temperatures well below normal on Thursday. Over the next few days, those low temperatures may not be the only sign of winter.
After residents of many cities in the north-central U.S. basked in temperatures well above normal to start the month, a snap back to reality occurred on Thursday. In many locations, temperatures were 10 to 15 degrees lower as compared to Wednesday. This meant temperatures went from near normal to well below normal. Overall, however, it was a dry day.
The lack of precipitation is not expected to last. An area of low pressure diving out of western Canada will cause rain showers to spread into northern part of Montana on Friday. By Friday night, as colder air plunges southward, the rain will mix with and change to snow.
"Snow across the U.S. will begin Friday night across western Montana into northern Wyoming as cold air surges down the east slopes of the Canadian Rockies into the western High Plains," stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney.
Although some areas had snow back in September, that wintry blast was largely confined to the higher elevations. This time, larger cities such as Glasgow and Great Falls, Montana, are in line for their first snowflakes of the season. Not only will the first snow be seen, but that snow is likely to accumulate.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The snow is expected to expand eastward into northern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota on Friday night as well. Locations like Minot, North Dakota, may have the first snowflakes and accumulation of the season. It will likely take until Saturday for snow to accumulate in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Snowflakes may even fly as far south as Fargo, North Dakota, but accumulation looks unlikely there. Any locations that do receive accumulating snow may not see it melt quickly either.
"Regardless of where snow may fall, the unseasonable chill is certain to impact the northern Rockies, northern Plains and Upper Midwest for much of the upcoming week, especially during the first half of the week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. "Cities like Fargo and Grand Forks will record several days in a row with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s, which is more in line with these cities' temperatures in early November," he continued.
With highs normally in the 50s F across much of the region, temperatures will be 15-20 degrees below normal. Where snow accumulates, it is not out of the question for highs on one or two days to fail to get out of the 20s. Highs below 30 degrees are more common at the end of November or beginning of December.
Snow is expected to redevelop in Montana and northern Wyoming on Saturday as yet another disturbance moves across the region, even as the first system lifts into northern Michigan and southern Canada.
A third round of snow is even likely on Sunday night. By Monday, there is a bit of a question mark as to how far east snow will get, but many more cities could have their first snow early next week, especially if an area of low pressure strengthens. The computer models that meteorologists use to help them to make forecasts do not agree on whether or not this will happen.
"As Pacific storms push across the Northwest and into the Great Plains, snow may continue to streak out across the North-Central states into the northern Great Lakes," LeSeney said, eluding to the possibility.
Some of the computer models depict a swath of snow from Chicago to just north of Detroit on Monday and into Monday night. The average first accumulating snow is on Nov. 16 and Nov. 15 in Chicago and Detroit, respectively. However, both cities received their first accumulating snow on Oct. 12 back in 2006, so it is not unheard to have accumulating snow this early.
Late next week Minneapolis, as well as Green Bay, Wisconsin, may be added to the snow list as yet another low pressure ejects eastward from the Plains.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Winter weather to visit several north-central states throughout weekend
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 16, 2020 7:18 AM
Cold air will remain in place into the weekend, which means snow could fall in some areas as a storm moves through.
In the wake of a cold front, residents in the north-central United States endured temperatures well below normal on Thursday. Over the next few days, those low temperatures may not be the only sign of winter.
After residents of many cities in the north-central U.S. basked in temperatures well above normal to start the month, a snap back to reality occurred on Thursday. In many locations, temperatures were 10 to 15 degrees lower as compared to Wednesday. This meant temperatures went from near normal to well below normal. Overall, however, it was a dry day.
The lack of precipitation is not expected to last. An area of low pressure diving out of western Canada will cause rain showers to spread into northern part of Montana on Friday. By Friday night, as colder air plunges southward, the rain will mix with and change to snow.
"Snow across the U.S. will begin Friday night across western Montana into northern Wyoming as cold air surges down the east slopes of the Canadian Rockies into the western High Plains," stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney.
Although some areas had snow back in September, that wintry blast was largely confined to the higher elevations. This time, larger cities such as Glasgow and Great Falls, Montana, are in line for their first snowflakes of the season. Not only will the first snow be seen, but that snow is likely to accumulate.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The snow is expected to expand eastward into northern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota on Friday night as well. Locations like Minot, North Dakota, may have the first snowflakes and accumulation of the season. It will likely take until Saturday for snow to accumulate in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Snowflakes may even fly as far south as Fargo, North Dakota, but accumulation looks unlikely there. Any locations that do receive accumulating snow may not see it melt quickly either.
"Regardless of where snow may fall, the unseasonable chill is certain to impact the northern Rockies, northern Plains and Upper Midwest for much of the upcoming week, especially during the first half of the week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. "Cities like Fargo and Grand Forks will record several days in a row with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s, which is more in line with these cities' temperatures in early November," he continued.
With highs normally in the 50s F across much of the region, temperatures will be 15-20 degrees below normal. Where snow accumulates, it is not out of the question for highs on one or two days to fail to get out of the 20s. Highs below 30 degrees are more common at the end of November or beginning of December.
Related:
Snow is expected to redevelop in Montana and northern Wyoming on Saturday as yet another disturbance moves across the region, even as the first system lifts into northern Michigan and southern Canada.
A third round of snow is even likely on Sunday night. By Monday, there is a bit of a question mark as to how far east snow will get, but many more cities could have their first snow early next week, especially if an area of low pressure strengthens. The computer models that meteorologists use to help them to make forecasts do not agree on whether or not this will happen.
"As Pacific storms push across the Northwest and into the Great Plains, snow may continue to streak out across the North-Central states into the northern Great Lakes," LeSeney said, eluding to the possibility.
Some of the computer models depict a swath of snow from Chicago to just north of Detroit on Monday and into Monday night. The average first accumulating snow is on Nov. 16 and Nov. 15 in Chicago and Detroit, respectively. However, both cities received their first accumulating snow on Oct. 12 back in 2006, so it is not unheard to have accumulating snow this early.
Late next week Minneapolis, as well as Green Bay, Wisconsin, may be added to the snow list as yet another low pressure ejects eastward from the Plains.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo