Midwest, Northeast in for a rude awakening as winter returns
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Apr. 20, 2021 9:16 AM EDT
|
Updated Apr. 20, 2021 11:14 AM EDT
The same blast of cold air that brought low temperatures to the Rockies will soon move to the Plains and the Great Lakes.
Following a seasonable and dry start to the week, portions of the central and eastern United States are bracing for a wintry spell that may leave some residents wondering if the calendar flipped back to wintertime.
Old Man Winter has already taken the stage for his wintry encore. A storm and associated cold front that blanketed much of the Rockies with snow from Saturday night to Monday night began to track farther east Tuesday. A swath of snow will ultimately stretch from the central Plains, through portions of the Great Lakes and into the Northeast.
Snow that reached portions of the central Plains overnight Monday will continue to fall for a time Tuesday across parts of Kansas and Missouri. Throughout the day, snow will quickly spread north and east and reach into portions of Michigan and Ohio by sunset.
Due to the quick-moving nature of the storm across the Plains and Great Lakes, snowfall will be limited in terms of just how much can accumulate.
As snow spreads farther east, so too will a punch of much colder air. Arctic air that brought temperatures crashing down across the Rockies and north-central U.S. to begin the week will send temperatures tumbling throughout the Plains and Great Lakes.
The blast of cold air in the wake of this system may help snowfall accumulate on roadways or other paved surfaces for a short time during the day Tuesday. However, the most likely spots to receive any considerable accumulation will be grassy, non-paved surfaces. A potent April sun angle will be a true foe of the snow, helping any snowy roadways to melt rather quickly despite the cold air.
Cities likely in the path of at least some accumulating snow include Springfield, Illinois; Indianapolis and South Bend, Indiana; Toledo, Ohio; and Detroit. Major hubs on the outskirts of this storm like Chicago and St. Louis may see some flakes flying in the air, but they are forecast to receive nothing more than a slushy coating to perhaps an inch of snow.
Detroit has received snowfall totals of 3 inches or more 10 times in April or May according to historical observations that go back to 1874. The city's record for latest measurable snowfall on record is 2.7 inches from May 22, 1883. A normal April snowfall total for the Motor City is 1.7 inches
The latest occurrence of measurable snow for Indianapolis was May 9, 1923, when 0.9 of an inch fell. Since 1871, it has snowed 2 inches or more 14 times in April or May in the city. A normal April snowfall amount is only 0.2 of an inch in the city.
Chicago's record for the latest occurrence of measurable snow on record is May 11, 1966, when 0.2 of an inch fell. Historical late-season snowfall occurred in the city the past two years, when 2.5 inches fell on April 27, 2019, and 3 inches on April 17, 2020. Normal April snowfall for Chicago is around 1.2 inches.
The better opportunity for snow to accumulate and stick around longer on paved surfaces will come as the storm pushes across lakes Erie and Ontario and into portions of the Northeast Tuesday night.
"The air mass is unusually cold for this time of year and the snow rates will be heavy Tuesday night, allowing snow to more readily accumulate on pavement without the influence of the sun," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski explained.
Portions of northern Ohio, far northwestern Pennsylvania, western New York and the Lake Erie shoreline of Ontario, Canada, are areas AccuWeather forecasters point to as at the greatest risk for higher snow totals Tuesday night.
"Although pavement temperatures are often warm enough to prevent significant snow accumulation this time of year, this storm could be different with respect to the Wednesday morning commute in some cities," Pydynowski cautioned.
Slippery and slushy conditions may stick around for the Wednesday morning commute in cities like Cleveland, Erie, Pennsylvania, Buffalo, New York, and Toronto, Canada.
The 3-6 inches of snow forecast for the Cleveland area is uncommon for this late in the year. The National Weather Service in Cleveland said that there have only been two instances in which the city has received a 2-inch snowfall event on or after April 21. Those occasions were May 6, 1974, when exactly 2 inches fell, and April 23-25, 2005, when a storm unloaded 12.4 inches on the city.
On Wednesday and Wednesday night, snow will overspread more of the Northeast. Generally, the greatest snowfall totals from this storm are forecast to occur for the highest elevations of upstate New York, portions of Maine, and into Canada, including parts of southern Quebec.
Snow will linger across portions of Maine and Quebec Thursday as the storm pushes into Atlantic Canada. Snow amounts up to an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 15 inches are most likely in these snow-prone areas.
As snow comes to an end across the portions of the Plains and Midwest, frigid air will make its presence felt. Overnight low temperatures are forecast to trend to record-challenging or in some cases record-breaking levels Tuesday night.
Areas at risk include the central and southern Plains, Mississippi Valley and parts of the Midwest. Cities like Oklahoma City and Little Rock, Arkansas, are expected to break daily low-temperature records last set in 1966 and 1953, respectively. While cities like Chicago are forecast to flirt with record the record low for the day. Regardless of how many records fall, temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees below normal Tuesday night for many of these locations.
The cold will eventually make its way across much of the Eastern Seaboard. Chilly air will pour into the Ohio Valley and Northeast even as snow winds down later Wednesday night.
Generally, temperatures will be between 10 and 20 degrees below normal from Wednesday to Friday. Even areas from the Gulf Coast and Southeast up to the mid-Atlantic will feel the chill from midweek into the weekend.
After the storm pushes out of the Northeast and into Atlantic Canada to end the week, dry conditions will be the norm for much of the East. However, chilly air will persist into the start of the weekend across the East as high pressure builds and continues to pull unseasonably cool air southward out of Canada.
