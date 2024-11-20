Major elevation storm to bring snow and rain to Northeast, Appalachia

A developing storm is forecast to bring road-clogging and branch-bending snow to the higher elevations in the Northeast. But, the same storm will bring rain elsewhere that should shut down the brush fire threat.

An "elevation snowstorm" will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season to part of the eastern United States before the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The same storm will also help to put a dent in the ongoing drought and substantially reduce the wildfire threat.

1st snowstorm of the season for the mountains

As colder air enters the Northeast, a storm will form over the region and stall for a few days, creating the perfect recipe for an "elevation storm," AccuWether Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

"A highly elevation-dependent snowfall with accumulations varying significantly over a small area will unfold from the mountains of North Carolina to northern New England," Douty explained. "A difference of 500 feet in elevation could lead to a big difference in overall accumulation."

This storm setup is typical for a late-autumn or early-spring storm.

"In most areas, the heaviest rate of snow will occur from Thursday night to Friday morning," Douty said. "In some areas, it may start snowing during the midday hours on Thursday and may linger into Saturday."

Over the ridges in West Virginia, western Maryland and southwestern Pennsylvania mountains, from 6-12 inches of snow is forecast. Similarly, the Poconos and Endless Mountains in northeastern Pennsylvania, as well as the Catskills in southwestern New York, are likely to pick up similar snowfall.

In both areas, the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ snowfall for this storm is a whopping 24 inches. Several inches of snow will fall on the Adirondack, Green and White mountains.

Some snow will also accumulate in the valleys within the Appalachians, mainly on non-paved surfaces, but there will be some exceptions. Motorists should be prepared for slippery travel in general through the Appalachians, with the greatest risk for snow-clogged roads over the higher elevations, including segments of Interstates 64, 68, 70, 76, 80, 81, 87, 89 and 99.

The wet and clinging nature of the snow will weigh down tree limbs and may lead to power outages over the higher elevations. Some secondary roads may be blocked by falling trees.

Near the tail end of the storm, from late Friday to early Saturday, a few wet snowflakes could mix in over the northern and western suburbs of Philadelphia, New York and Boston.

Drought will survive the storm, but brush fires may not

The storm will not bring drenching rain or heavy snow everywhere, nor will it bring an end to the drought and low stream, lake and reservoir levels. The drought is much too extensive and too significant to be resolved by one storm.

However, the rain and wet snow will soak the dry leaves and brush, significantly reducing the existing threat of brush fires. Multiple fires have ignited in recent weeks amid an extended stretch of dry weather, and the upcoming storm will help to contain or extinguish ongoing fires.

Any rain is needed and will bring a soaking

The storm will bring the most substantial rainfall in months from Baltimore and Philadelphia to New York City and Boston. In these areas, a minimum of a few tenths of an inch of rain will fall, with the potential for an inch or more over the upper mid-Atlantic to New England.

Much of the rain will fall along an advancing cold front. As this front moves along from Wednesday night to Thursday, thunder and lightning can accompany intense downpours. The downpours can not only lead to urban flooding, especially where leaves are blocking storm drains, but can also limit visibility and significantly hamper travel for a time.

Philadelphia has received only 0.32 of an inch of rain since Sept. 29 through Nov. 19, which is 6% of the historical average. Rainfall is only 14% of the average for New York City, 15% for Boston and 16% for Baltimore. Washington, D.C., has received about 2 inches during the same period, but that amount is only slightly over a third of the historical average.

The rainfall deficit is close to 25% of the annual historical average, and because of the lack of rain, the soil is dry to a significant depth. Streams and rivers that fill lakes and reservoirs are running at rock-bottom lows. That soil must first be saturated for runoff into the streams to be significant.

Harsh cold winds on the way

While a touch of snow may fall as far to the south as some of the higher elevations in the southern Appalachians that were ravaged by Helene in late September, the main impacts from the storm will have to do with much colder and windy conditions at times.

As the storm spins northeastward this weekend, gusty winds will enhance the flow of cold air, and some of the lowest temperatures of the season so far will be felt. AccuWeather RealFeel™ Temperatures will dip into the 30s, 20s and teens from Friday to Sunday.

On Saturday, it may feel more like a January day rather than late November as showers of rain and snow persist over the interior. More accumulations will be possible over some of the higher elevations and the eastern shores of lakes Erie and Ontario from Pennsylvania and New York to New England.

Sunday will be a better travel day through the mountains with mainly dry conditions.

