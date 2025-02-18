How to create frozen bubbles at home in the winter

When the weather conditions are perfect, anyone can blow bubbles that turn into remarkable frozen spectacles by using just three common household items.

AccuWeather’s Melissa Constanzer showed viewers several fun activities to experiment with during the bitterly cold weather.

Throwing a cup of boiling water into the frigid air is a viral social media trend that appears during the winter when temperatures plummet across North America. However, when the conditions are right, there is another experiment that can create longer-lasting scenes of frozen beauty.

Blowing bubbles that turn into orbs of ice is a fun activity that anyone can do when the weather is cold enough, and they are easy to create with a few common household items.

What you need to make frozen bubbles

Standard bubble solution can work to make frozen bubbles, but for the best results, it is recommended to make your own solution with only three ingredients:

•1 cup of water

•2 tablespoons of corn syrup

•2 tablespoons of dish soap

A soap bubble freezing on an icy winter day. (Anton Petrus/Getty Images)

When it comes to the bubbles actually freezing, the rule of thumb is the colder, the better.

For the quickest results, temperatures should be in the single digits or below zero degrees Fahrenheit. While the experiment can be done anytime the air temperature is below freezing, if temperatures are in the 20s or low 30s, it will take longer for the bubbles to freeze, increasing the chances of them popping before ice crystals form.

Additionally, the wind needs to be calm, as any breeze can blow away the bubbles before they reach the ground or cause them to pop before they start to turn to ice.

Freezing spaghetti and creating ice candles are a few other cold weather experiments to try outside during the coldest time of the year.