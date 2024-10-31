Halloween snow blankets famous mountain in central US

The first snow of the season blanketed part of the United States this week, making it look more like December than October.

The first winter storm of the season covered the Black Hills of South Dakota with several inches of slushy snow on Oct. 29.

The first snow of the season transformed areas of the north-central United States into a winter wonderland this week as fresh powder blanketed the landscape and Halloween decorations.

A storm tracking across the Rockies and over the Plains was responsible for the early-season snowfall, covering Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

A snowy night at Mount Rushmore on Oct. 29, 2024. (Evan Ludes/LSM)

Only a trace of snow was measured at nearby Rapid City, South Dakota, but close to 10 inches piled up in the higher elevations of the nearby mountains. Heavier snow was reported across Wyoming, including a foot in Casper.

A surge of warm weather is in the forecast this weekend for areas of the Plains where snow fell this week, which will cause most or all of the snow to melt. However, a new storm expected next week could deliver another round of snow to parts of the Rockies and Plains next week.