Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for 2024 revealed

This year's tree is a 70-year-old Norway Spruce from West Stockbridge, Mass. (Photo Credit: Rockefeller Center)

Get ready to jingle all the way, because the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been chosen and is set to make a grand entrance in New York City on Nov. 9! Rockefeller Center broke the festive news this week, and the excitement is snowballing.

This year's star of the show is a majestic 70-year-old Norway Spruce discovered by none other than Rockefeller Center's head gardener, Erik Pauze. He’s been the Santa Claus of tree scouting for over three decades. This dazzling beauty hails from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, marking the first time a tree from the state will shine at Rockefeller Center since 1959.

The tale of this tree is as magical as a holiday movie. Erik stumbled upon the tree in July 2020 while on a tree-finding adventure. “I was just getting gas after a night of tree hunting when I saw the stunning Norway Spruce right in front of me,” Pauze shared in an interview posted by Rockefeller Center on Monday. He knocked on the door of Earl Albert, the tree's owner, and asked if he'd ever consider donating it to Rockefeller Center. Earl's answer was an instant, “Yes!”

The tree continues to be a beacon of hope and joy for many across the country.

But like all good things, the donation took time. Four years, to be exact. This spring, Erik felt the moment was right. “I’d drive by every so often to check on the tree,” Erik said. “This spring, I called Earl and asked if I could start feeding and watering it. Every visit made me smile, knowing it was the perfect choice for Rockefeller Center.”

When picking the perfect tree, Erik has a special vision. “I look for a tree you'd want in your living room, but on a grander scale,” he explained. “It needs to have that perfect shape and, most importantly, it should make kids' faces light up with joy when they see it at 30 Rock.”

People look at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree the morning after it was lit on November 30, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Standing tall at 74 feet and tipping the scales at a whopping 11 tons, this tree is a true giant. It'll be cut down on Nov. 7 and make the 135-mile journey to New York City. Once it arrives, a team of holiday elves will adorn it with over 50,000 multi-colored LED lights strung on about 5 miles of wire. The dazzling topper is a star designed by architect Daniel Libeskind in 2018, weighing 900 pounds and glittering with 3 million Swarovski crystals.

Mark your calendars for the annual Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4, during the live broadcast of "Christmas at Rockefeller Center." The tree will sparkle daily from 5 a.m. to midnight and will glow for a full 24 hours on Christmas Eve.