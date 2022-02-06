Fast-moving clipper spreading snow through Great Lakes, Upper Midwest
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Feb. 5, 2022 6:20 AM EST
|
Updated Feb. 6, 2022 9:52 AM EST
Heavy snow covered landscapes across much of the central U.S. in the first week of February as a winter storm steadily moved eastward.
Widespread Arctic air has set the stage for a quick-hitting storm known as an Alberta clipper to bring accumulating snow to the northern Plains and Great Lakes, and dust parts of the Northeast.
"The [weather] pattern is supportive of clippers," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer, adding that an area of high pressure very high in the atmosphere situated over the northeastern Pacific Ocean allowed an area of low pressure to slide out of the Canadian Prairies early in the weekend.
In addition to bundling up in the cold weather, residents will want to keep their snow shovels and winter boots handy as this storm barrels across the upper Great Lakes and into southeastern Canada into Monday.
This clipper produced over 4 inches of snow just south of the Canadian border in North Dakota at the start of the weekend, while places in the Arrowhead of Minnesota reported up to a foot of snow by Saturday night. Portions of Michigan were reporting up to 6 inches of snow as of late Saturday night.
Grand Forks; Duluth, Minnesota; and Marquette, Michigan; were among the cities that reported at least an inch of snow from this speedy storm.
"The clipper will quickly work its way into the East by Monday," said Bauer.
Frigid air will continue to drop temperatures across the northern Plains through Sunday night as the storm moves out of the area, with Grand Forks reaching only 3 F during the day, despite the average being in the teens this time of year. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be even lower, dipping into the negatives, and reaching around -20 F on Sunday night.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Though the core of snow will center around southern Ottawa and Quebec, snow showers could dip southward to interstates 80 and 90 in the Midwest into Sunday night.
Though many residents of the northern regions are used to the snow and cold, especially at this point in the winter, blustery conditions could cause extra hazards into early week.
"Gusty winds could lead to areas of blowing snow, leading to some disruptive travel for northernmost highways," said Bauer. Motorists are advised to be extremely cautious when traveling as this clipper makes its way through the region.
Reinforcing cold air behind the storm will arrive Monday and Monday night as light snow showers or flurries from Detroit to the interior Northeast, plummeting temperatures into the single digits. On Monday morning, cities across the Upper Midwest could even have lows in the negative teens.
Dayton, Ohio, for example, could have temperatures falling into the single digits early Tuesday morning, and AccuWeather meteorologists are urging residents to limit outdoor activity. Typically, low temperatures in early February are in the upper 30s for Dayton.
Looking ahead, this pattern conducive of clippers is expected to continue as a northwesterly flow will continue to propel clippers out of Canada and into the Midwest. This can force shots of cold air southward into the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Northeast during the second half of the week and provide chances for accumulating snow from any passing storm, according to AccuWeather's long-range team.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Fast-moving clipper spreading snow through Great Lakes, Upper Midwest
By Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Feb. 5, 2022 6:20 AM EST | Updated Feb. 6, 2022 9:52 AM EST
Heavy snow covered landscapes across much of the central U.S. in the first week of February as a winter storm steadily moved eastward.
Widespread Arctic air has set the stage for a quick-hitting storm known as an Alberta clipper to bring accumulating snow to the northern Plains and Great Lakes, and dust parts of the Northeast.
"The [weather] pattern is supportive of clippers," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer, adding that an area of high pressure very high in the atmosphere situated over the northeastern Pacific Ocean allowed an area of low pressure to slide out of the Canadian Prairies early in the weekend.
In addition to bundling up in the cold weather, residents will want to keep their snow shovels and winter boots handy as this storm barrels across the upper Great Lakes and into southeastern Canada into Monday.
This clipper produced over 4 inches of snow just south of the Canadian border in North Dakota at the start of the weekend, while places in the Arrowhead of Minnesota reported up to a foot of snow by Saturday night. Portions of Michigan were reporting up to 6 inches of snow as of late Saturday night.
Grand Forks; Duluth, Minnesota; and Marquette, Michigan; were among the cities that reported at least an inch of snow from this speedy storm.
"The clipper will quickly work its way into the East by Monday," said Bauer.
Frigid air will continue to drop temperatures across the northern Plains through Sunday night as the storm moves out of the area, with Grand Forks reaching only 3 F during the day, despite the average being in the teens this time of year. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be even lower, dipping into the negatives, and reaching around -20 F on Sunday night.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Though the core of snow will center around southern Ottawa and Quebec, snow showers could dip southward to interstates 80 and 90 in the Midwest into Sunday night.
Though many residents of the northern regions are used to the snow and cold, especially at this point in the winter, blustery conditions could cause extra hazards into early week.
"Gusty winds could lead to areas of blowing snow, leading to some disruptive travel for northernmost highways," said Bauer. Motorists are advised to be extremely cautious when traveling as this clipper makes its way through the region.
Reinforcing cold air behind the storm will arrive Monday and Monday night as light snow showers or flurries from Detroit to the interior Northeast, plummeting temperatures into the single digits. On Monday morning, cities across the Upper Midwest could even have lows in the negative teens.
Dayton, Ohio, for example, could have temperatures falling into the single digits early Tuesday morning, and AccuWeather meteorologists are urging residents to limit outdoor activity. Typically, low temperatures in early February are in the upper 30s for Dayton.
Looking ahead, this pattern conducive of clippers is expected to continue as a northwesterly flow will continue to propel clippers out of Canada and into the Midwest. This can force shots of cold air southward into the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Northeast during the second half of the week and provide chances for accumulating snow from any passing storm, according to AccuWeather's long-range team.
More to read:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo