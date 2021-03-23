Denver could break 1891 snow record with midweek storm
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Updated Mar. 23, 2021 6:47 PM EDT
People across Colorado and Utah were welcomed to their first days of spring by a storm that dropped nearly a foot of snow in some places.
It has been a little over a week since Denver was buried in more than 2 feet of snow, and with another wintry storm unfolding over the region, the city is on the cusp of breaking a snowfall record that has stood for more than a century.
As of Tuesday morning, Denver International Airport was reporting 30.9 inches of snow so far this month, nearly three times more than the 10.7 inches that falls in the city during a typical March. A vast majority of this fell over the course of just two days when the fourth-biggest snowstorm in the city’s history unloaded 27.1 inches of snow.
Abbey Eilerman, left, and Jimmy Mundell build a snow figure in the Sunken Garden along Speer Boulevard as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
This historic storm, with the help of a few smaller snow events, propelled this month to the number four spot on the list of the snowiest Marches on record.
Less than half an inch of accumulation is needed for Denver to surpass March of 1891 for the third-snowiest March on record — a record that could be reached sooner rather than later.
A wintry storm over the Four Corners is forecast to drop between 1 and 2 inches over the Denver area by Wednesday afternoon, potentially moving this month up the list of the top-five March snowfall accumulations.
Greater snowfall accumulations are expected over the higher elevations, giving a late-season boost to ski resorts across Colorado and southward into New Mexico.
While skiers enjoy the fresh powder, those electing to spend some time in the remote landscapes across the region may run into some weather-related travel issues in addition to the crowded roads and parking lots at some of the region’s popular parks.
It was a busy weekend in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park as people enjoyed the first official days of spring in the outdoors. People that headed west into Utah to the slightly warmer Arches National Park also ran into crowds with park rangers temporarily suspending entry on Tuesday due to the crowds.
Even with the end of the month drawing near, it is still not completely out of the question that this could end up as the snowiest March on record in Denver.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck said that there are still two opportunities for accumulating snow before the end of March. The first chance will arrive on Friday and into Friday night, potentially coating Denver in an inch or two of snow ahead of the weekend.
The second chance of accumulating snow will come during the first part of next week, sending the city toward the 2003 record of 35.2 inches.
