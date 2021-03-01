Cold air plunging into Midwest following weekend snow
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Mar. 1, 2021 3:08 AM EST
Extremely heavy snow fell across Snoqualmie Pass on Feb. 26, leaving many vehicles stuck along I-90 and causing transportation crews to work overtime to clear the way.
A swath of snow that streaked across the northern tier of the country at the end of the weekend has opened the door for a blast of colder air to filter in from Canada.
A quick-moving storm began bringing snow across South Dakota and far northern Nebraska late Saturday afternoon, before spreading snow northeastward into Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan Sunday into Sunday night. Widespread snowfall totals of 3-6 inches occurred in this swath, with locally higher amounts of 10-12 inches.
Around Minneapolis, between 1-2 inches of snow was reported at the end of the weekend with higher amounts to the north and west of the city. Approximately 54 inches of snow is average during a winter season in the city; however, this winter, since Oct. 1, 45.3 inches has fallen. The city of Marquette, Michigan, has recorded 96.6 inches of snow since Oct. 1, but this is still shy of their average 145 inches of snow per winter.
In both cities, accumulating snow can occur as late as early May, depending on the year.
Following one final burst of snow on Sunday night across the region, which may leave areas such as Minneapolis with a slick covering of snow for the Monday morning commute, drier weather will settle in throughout Monday.
The Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula of Michigan will be an exception, where widespread snow showers will persist throughout the day.
The air will remain chilly for the start of March as well.
Temperatures in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Minneapolis struggled to reach the freezing mark on Sunday.
Fargo, North Dakota, Minneapolis and Green Bay, Wisconsin, are all expected to only reach the 20s for a high on Monday.
"Temperatures of this magnitude are, on average, 5-10 degrees below normal for late February or early March," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
The cold air invasion will be brief, as the mild air across the central Plains pushes northward back into the region by Tuesday.
Another shot of cold air may reach the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes for the first weekend of March.
