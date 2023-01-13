Boston could receive snow this weekend from developing nor’easter

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Seasonably cold air will move in as the weekend arrives across the Northeast, and intermittent snow showers will be possible.

AccuWeather meteorologists on Friday were closely monitoring the track and strength of a budding storm that is forecast to form just off the Atlantic coast this weekend and potentially bring heavy, wind-driven snow and rain to eastern New England.

The storm, which is likely to evolve into a nor'easter, will take shape a couple of hundred miles off the coasts of Virginia, Delaware and New Jersey on Saturday. Once it develops, it is expected to strengthen and track toward the northwest, north or northeast.

The strength of the storm will affect its exact track and the extent of rain and snow over land, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kerry Schwindenhammer said.

A storm that strengthens quickly is more likely to move westward, hug the coast and throw heavy precipitation over land compared to a slow-developing storm that would tend to stay at sea, he explained.

Temperatures in the region are another factor that forecasters are accounting for when predicting the storm’s impacts. Thanks to ongoing warmth over the Atlantic and recent warmth along the East Coast, temperatures will be near the threshold for rain and wet snow where precipitation manages to fall.

At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists believe the storm will track close enough to the coast to spread periods of rain and wet snow across southeastern Massachusetts, including the nearby islands, but not as far to the west as New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., where the ongoing snow drought will continue.

If all or mostly snow falls, there is the potential for several inches to a foot to fall which would result in slippery travel conditions. If mostly rain falls, then accumulations will tend to be light and slushy with roads generally wet.

Boston may hover on the northwestern edge of the storm's snow from Sunday into Sunday night. A westward shift in the storm track of as little as 25-50 miles may throw accumulating snow into not only the city but also the northern and western suburbs, as well as other locations along the northern and southern New England coast. If this occurs, roads may be slippery into Monday morning. A slightly more eastward track could limit snow and rain to Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The anticipated track will likely keep strong winds confined to areas from eastern Massachusetts through Maine from Sunday to Monday, AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore explained.

"Strong winds may be a problem for the north-facing shores of Long Island and the east- and north-facing shores of New England in terms of coastal flooding and sporadic power outages, DeVore said. "But, blustery and cold conditions can occur as far to the west as New York City from Saturday to Sunday," he added.

Since the new moon is many days away, when higher astronomical tides occur, coastal flooding impacts from the storm are likely to be minor, forecasters say.

