Biggest storm of winter brewing for Southern California

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. A dip in the jet stream will deliver unseasonably cold weather to the West Coast, along with an active weather pattern that will deliver gusty winds and heavy snow.

A potent storm will drop southward along the Pacific coast and hit California hard with torrential rain, heavy snow and widespread travel disruptions late this week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Impacts will be felt statewide, but the most significant impacts are forecast for Southern California.

The leftovers of the massive cross-country storm that began in the West on Monday will continue to affect California into Wednesday with sporadic low-elevation rain showers and areas of mountain snow. This could result in slippery road conditions over the passes in Southern California from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

The new storm will spread heavy rain southward as snow levels plunge from north to south at the same time beginning on Wednesday in Northern California and in Southern California on Thursday.

"Several inches of rain are likely to fall along the south- and west-facing lower elevations of the Coast Ranges in Southern California during the second half of this week, with the heaviest rains [expected] from Thursday night through Friday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said.

An AccuWeather StormMax™ rainfall of 16 inches is possible with the storm from Thursday to Saturday in the wettest locations of coastal Southern California. That amount of rain is not likely to fall on Los Angeles or San Diego, but this single storm could potentially deliver a month's worth of rain and possibly two times that amount or more in some locations, AccuWeather forecasters say. The historical average for February in downtown Los Angeles during February is 3.66 inches, while San Diego's average is 2.20 inches.

Not only will the intense rain lead to travel slowdowns, but it can also trigger significant urban and flash flooding and set into motion mudslides and other debris flows.

Snow levels to plunge

Temperatures will drop significantly with this storm, and accumulating snow is likely to fall in elevations as low as 2,000 feet on average from Thursday to Saturday, according to Zehr.

Since the snow around the 2,000 to 3,500-foot level will tend to be wet and clinging in nature, it could weigh down trees and potentially trigger widespread power outages in Southern California. Above 4,000 feet in elevation, 1-2 feet of snow may pile up.

"Several inches to a foot of snow may pile up over the Grapevine, and that is likely to lead to the closure of the passes in Southern California at times from Thursday to Saturday, AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. Tejon Pass is along Interstate 5 and Cajon Pass is along I-15.

Significant impacts to travel anticipated in Southern California

"It is conceivable that travel may be impossible in coastal areas and in the mountains of Southern California from Friday to Saturday," Rayno said. "This would be due to areas of high water at low elevations around Los Angeles and San Diego and from road-clogging snow in the mountains and the upper deserts."

Airline passengers should be prepared for lengthy delays and the possibility of flight cancellations to and from airports in the region, which can have ripple-effect impacts across the nation.

Storm to impact Northern California, including San Francisco

Farther north, the San Francisco Bay Area will be thoroughly soaked by the storm from Thursday to Friday but not to the extent of areas from the San Gabriel Mountains and areas farther south. However, forecasters say some travel delays are likely on area roads and at the airports in the region.

As chilly air rotates in with the storm, snow levels can dip to around 1,500 feet in Central California. Some observant people may notice wet snowflakes mixed in with the rain from Thursday night to Friday over the hilly areas.

While this will not be a major storm for the northern Sierra Nevada late this week, the storm system will still produce several inches of snow along I-80. Travel could be slow for a time from Thursday to Friday.

Travel trouble will also be possible in the Desert Southwest

Soaking rain is in store for the deserts in the Southwest from the late-week storm. Enough rain may fall around Las Vegas to lead to urban flooding from Thursday to Friday night and perhaps Saturday. Even Phoenix could experience minor flooding problems this weekend.

The desert rain will follow a vast storm that will produce snow along a 2,600-mile-long swath from the coastal Northwest to Down East Maine.

Widespread travel problems will extend across the West from the Cascades and the Sierra Nevada through the Wasatch Range and the Rockies into Wednesday night. Motorists should be prepared for road closures over the mountains and through the passes, experts say.

On the southern edge of the massive storm, high winds will create areas of blowing dust, power outages and the risk of vehicle rollovers into Wednesday evening from parts of Southern California to portions of Colorado and much of New Mexico.

More storms expected as February winds down

AccuWeather meteorologists are already eyeing the next batch of storms forecast to arrive from the Pacific Ocean.

"Yet another storm, or series of storms, will begin to move southward along the Pacific coast early next week with the first rounds of rain and mountain snow to spread into Northern California beginning on Monday or Tuesday of next week," Rayno said. The storms are likely to push southward as next week progresses.

"The storm poised to impact California in earnest from Thursday to Saturday, and others to follow into early March, have the potential to wipe out existing drought conditions in the southern part of the state," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.

Drought conditions have substantially improved over California thanks to substantial and frequent storms from December through January. However, even though areas of extreme to exceptional drought have been wiped out, abnormally dry to severe long-term drought conditions remain, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.