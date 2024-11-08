2nd of two storms to bury Colorado, northern New Mexico into this weekend

The second of two November storms will continue to unload several feet of snow that will snarl travel in much of Colorado and northern New Mexico into Saturday morning, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Autumn snowfall came down hard in the Rockies on Nov. 7. AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach was in Pueblo, Colorado, where travel became treacherous due to what is expected to be a multifaceted winter storm.

The second of two November storms will continue to crank out snow that will snarl travel in much of Colorado and northern New Mexico into Saturday morning. AccuWeather meteorologists say the combined storm duo will unload several feet of snow in some areas, with the apex of the storm centered on the Interstate 25 corridor.

As the heart of the second storm shares its snow in the Denver metro area, airline delays and flight cancellations will mount at the major central United States hub.

Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado, will all receive a hefty amount of snow. It will be enough to make roads slushy and slippery into Saturday, even though some of the snow may melt as it falls during the middle of the day on some paved surfaces.

The heaviest snowfall will be focused just east of the Rockies. In parts of southeastern Colorado and northeastern New Mexico, along I-25, the cities of Trinidad, Colorado, and Raton, New Mexico, are projected to receive a general 2-3 feet of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ snowfall of 60 inches in the vicinity.

Denver's heaviest rate of snow is likely to occur from Friday afternoon to Friday night. The second storm will deliver a fresh 6-10 inches of snow on top of the 3-6 inches that fell earlier in the week. People could get stuck on the roads for the evening rush hour as road surfaces cool slightly and the rate of snowfall increases.

Snowfall rates in some locations can exceed a couple of inches per hour, which can make it difficult for crews to keep up until the storm eases up on Saturday. Motorists may run the risk of getting stuck and spending Friday night in their vehicles. Around 100 vehicles were stranded Thursday night after a semi-truck jackknifed on a rural New Mexico highway as the storm blasted northern parts of New Mexico and Colorado on Thursday, authorities said.

Heavy snowfall Thursday night closed several roads, including long stretches of I-25 from Pueblo to the New Mexico state line.

In true autumn fashion, soon after the storm leaves temperatures will rebound outside of the mountains over the southern High Plains. This will lead to melting snow on Saturday afternoon that will pick up momentum on Sunday midday and afternoon.

In urban areas, piles of snow may block storm drains and lead to street flooding for a time.

Motorists and pedestrians should exercise caution on Saturday and Sunday nights. In many locations, temperatures will dip below freezing, creating a thin sheen of clear ice on untreated surfaces.

Plenty of snow will remain on the mountains and ski resorts for enthusiasts to have a fun-filled weekend into the Veterans Day holiday although some roads may still be blocked with snow on Saturday.

