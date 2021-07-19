Wildfire smoke moving across US will cause vibrant skies over Northeast
By
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 19, 2021 2:31 PM EDT
Much of the U.S. was covered by wildfire smoke on July 19, 2021.
AccuWeather
With nearly 120 wildfires burning across the western United States as of Monday, at least 60 of which were considered by the U.S. Forest Service to be large and uncontained, heavy smoke enveloped parts of at least six states. And as fires continued burning, the Midwest and Northeast were beginning to see some impacts from the dangerous flames scorching the other half of the country.
Rain and humidity will begin to move out of the Northeast this week, but residents may not get clear skies above just yet. Wildfire smoke traveling in the atmosphere from the West will make its way into the Northeast this week.
In some parts of the Northeast, what could have been a sunny day Tuesday will instead be met with a hazy sky thanks to the cloud of smoke.
"Due to the fact that smoke particles are small and light, they can be transported hundreds if not a few thousand miles away from their source," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva explained.
A sunset in Ledyard, IA, is seen through wildfire smoke on July 18, 2021. (Brian Burt)
Brian Burt
"While the smoke is not thick enough to obstruct surface visibility, it is thick enough to create poor air quality in some areas and allow for vibrant sunrises and sunsets," DaSilva said.
Some parts of the Northeast will avoid poor air quality, instead only experiencing a vibrant sky, but other areas will not be so lucky.
Air quality was poor to unhealthy in many parts of Canada due to wildfire smoke on July 19, 2021, with parts of the Great Lakes states showing fair to poor air quality. (AccuWeather/Plume Labs)
AccuWeather/Plumelabs
Parts of the Great Lakes region and Canada experienced fair to poor air quality Monday morning. Southern Canada experienced a slew of air quality advisories to begin the week as a result of the smoke.
Wildfire smoke consists of gases and fine particles from burning trees, plants, buildings and other burning materials, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Anyone can get sick from inhaling the smoke, but those at particular risk are people with asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), heart disease, children, people who are pregnant, and first responders.
Air quality advisories, shown in gray, covered much of southern Canada July 19, 2021.
AccuWeather.com
Breathing in the smoke from a wildfire can cause an array of immediate effects, including breathing troubles, stinging eyes, scratchy throat, runny nose and sinus irritation, headaches, tiredness, chest pains and an increased heartbeat. Breathing in smoke can also trigger asthma attacks.
"Elderly individuals and people who may have breathing problems should try to avoid long periods of outdoor activity," DaSilva said, but overall most people in the Northeast won't be at risk.
Smoky skies may seem concerning for those in the Northeast who are not accustomed to the phenomenon, but AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines said that, overall, the smoke will not be of major concern to most residents in the region the same way it is across the western U.S. because the smoke reaching the Northeast is much higher in the atmosphere.
"The smoke out West is a lot closer to the ground because that’s where the fires are," he explained. "It's more of a health concern out there."
Smoke over the Northeast on July 19, 2021, as shown by satellite. (NOAA/CIRA)
NOAA/CIRA
He said the sky may look "dirty" at some points as the smoke moves through the region, but overall it will not be of concern for most individuals in terms of posing respiratory risks.
This is not the first time the wildfire smoke from the West has trekked all the way to the opposite end of the country. Just last year, wildfire smoke from California, Oregon and Washington produced some hazy skies in the Midwest and Northeast.
Kines said that while this is far from the first time smoke has traveled to the Northeast from states out West, it is certainly not common.
"It's not a yearly occurrence, but it's happened before," Kines explained, adding that very high wildfire activity in the western U.S. is necessary for the smoke to make it across the nation.
Locations from Washington, D.C., all the way to the Great Lakes will have ideal conditions to witness a colorful sunset Monday night. Because much of the smoke is still to the west of most of the Northeast, the rest of the region will have better conditions to see the hazy, colorful skies Tuesday for sunrise and sunset.
But the chance to witness enhanced sunsets may be fleeting. Following Tuesday's sunset, DaSilva said, a cold front will move into the Northeast from Canada, clearing out some smoke in the process.
With five dozen large and uncontained wildfires, the national preparedness level in the U.S. is at five, which is the top of the scale and means the nation is currently at the highest level of wildfire activity and firefighting resources are at risk of being exhausted, according to The National Interagency Fire Center.
